Void Relics are Orokin items in Warframe that contain treasures in the form of weapons and Prime exosuit blueprints. In this role-playing game, these exosuits are unique in terms of looks and the powers that they offer. There's a specific way to unlock these Void Relics in Warframe, but before knowing how to unlock them, you need to know how to earn them.

Having said that, here's a quick guide on how to obtain these items and unlock them.

How to unlock Void Relics in Warframe

There's only one way in which you can unlock these Void Relics in Warframe. To do so, you will have to complete a Void Fissure mission. You can access these missions from the Navigator.

When you first select the Void Fissure mission, you must select the Void Relic that you wish to open. The difficulty of the mission varies based on the type of relic that you're opening. Each relic has a different set of rewards that can be seen on the screen when making your selection.

After accessing the Void Fissure mission, pick up Void Traces. You will need at least 10 of them to unlock a Void Relic in Warframe. The only way to pick up Void Traces is by defeating enemies with a golden glow around them. They're not that difficult to spot and aren't too hard to defeat either.

Once you've completed the mission and extracted it, you will be able to select the rewards you want from the Void Relic. You will only see a few items from the list of rewards while selecting the relic before you start the mission. The higher the mission difficulty, and the better the quality of the relic, the more lucrative the reward becomes.

Where to find Void Relics

There are a few ways to earn Void Relics in the game. You can get your hands on this item for free by completing specific missions in the game. Alternatively, you can also purchase them from different vendors around the system and by trading them with fellow players.

Missions that take place at a location known as the Void offer Void Relics. Moreover, endless missions are a sure-shot way of earning these relics in-game. While you will be rewarded with a Void Relic for completing a specific number of stages in endless missions, their rarity will keep increasing the longer you survive.

There are five different types of Void Relics in Warframe, with each having multiple subtypes. These relics are the only way in which you can acquire Prime variants of the exosuits in the game.

