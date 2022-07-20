How to get Hystrix Prime relics in Warframe

While the Quill Gun Hystrix is helpful in Warframe, players can now acquire Hystrix Prime for even more base damage, critical damage, and status effect procs. However, obtaining Hystrix Prime will require a collection of relics for your Tenno to assemble the weapon.

Since Hystrix can apply various types of elemental damage, it's a pretty diverse and powerful Warframe weapon. This makes the collection of relics worth the time invested in assembling the Prime quality Quill Gun. However, Tenno will need to know which relics they're searching for and where to find them.

Warframe: Where to find Hystrix Prime's relics

Excalibur using a standard Hystrix (Image via Digital Extremes)

The most vital aspect of assembling Hystrix Prime in Warframe is collecting the appropriate relics to assemble it. Specifically, Tenno will need the Axi K9 blueprint, the Neo G4 barrel, and the Meso H3 receiver.

G4 should be fairly easy to acquire. However, Meso and Aki are of higher rarity and may take somewhat more time to receive. Once Tenno learn which encounters to farm, though, acquiring each relic shouldn't be too troubling.

Where to Find Each Relic for Hystrix Prime in Warframe

Lith - Tenno should head to the Void and enter Hepit. This mission is a particularly straightforward Capture mission. Once completed, players will receive a Lith relic. This particular relic is a guaranteed drop once Hepit is finished.

- Tenno should head to the Void and enter Hepit. This mission is a particularly straightforward Capture mission. Once completed, players will receive a Lith relic. This particular relic is a guaranteed drop once Hepit is finished. Meso - Enter the Io Defense mission on Jupiter. Tenno should complete at least ten waves before leaving and re-entering. Meso should drop with a few repetitions. This particular mission is also a solid way to level up Warframe and weapon levels.

- Enter the Io Defense mission on Jupiter. Tenno should complete at least ten waves before leaving and re-entering. Meso should drop with a few repetitions. This particular mission is also a solid way to level up Warframe and weapon levels. Neo and Axi - Both of these Hystrix relics can be received by undertaking Xini on Eris. Tenno can rotate between B and C in this particular Interception mission, but with enough work, players should be able to receive both relics in due time.

Once Tenno have all of the requisite relics, they'll need to head to the game's Void Fissure missions in order to open them. Afterward, it's simply a matter of completing the weapon itself, which will take some time.

While it's likely that Warframe players are more than familiar with weapon and frame assembly at this point, there are plenty of missions and content to undertake until the weapon is ready to rock.

Once Tenno have the Hystrix Prime, however, they should feel quite well-rewarded for their efforts. Being able to change weapon quills to deal different forms of elemental damage is a huge benefit in battle, depending on the targets being fought against.

Additionally, when wielded by Khora or Khora Prime, the weapon has an 8% chance to automatically reload its entire clip when a headshot is dealt. Combined with a fast fire rate and a high critical strike chance, Hystrix Prime is a truly dangerous weapon in the hands of the right Tenno.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far