The 5 best Tenet weapons in Warframe, ranked

Tenet Weapons are the second class of 'lich' weapon types added to Warframe with the Sisters of Parvos update. As Kuva weapons can be obtained from vanquishing unique Kuva liches, Tenet weapons also drop from the Granum super soldiers called the Sisters. Alongside a higher total contribution to Mastery Rank progress, Tenet weapons have great merit in being well-rounded powerful guns.

In addition to the Tenet gear you can get out of the Sisters, there are a few Tenet melee weapons. These can neither be obtained from the Sisters nor other players via trade chat. The only way to acquire them is by purchasing them from Ergo Glast with Corrupted Holokeys.

Top 5 powerful Tenet weapons worth using in Warframe, with suggested builds

5) Tenet Plinx

Tenet Plinx hybrid build for the alt fire mode in Warframe (Image via Digital Extremes)

The latest weapon with the Tenet tagline added to Warframe in Update 32, Tenet Plinx is a hitscan laser sidearm that piggybacks on its critical chance to deal damage, much like the original Plinx. Despite its revolver-like appearance, this is actually a self-recharging weapon, eliminating all ammo-related woes.

Even though the Tenet Plinx boasts a huge 44% critical chance, one of the highest among secondaries, its true power comes from its alternate fire. At maximum ammo capacity, the alternate fire can shoot a projectile that first sucks enemies into a vortex before exploding with massive damage.

If the enemies are not dead with the alternate fire, they will be rag-dolled at the least. Even though this is technically crowd control, the rag dolling and displacement increase the time to kill for high-level Steel Path content. This makes it a divisive property that can be a boon or a bane in specific situations.

4) Tenet Cycron

Standard Tenet Cycron build for mid to high-level Warframe content, exchange Target Cracker with the Primed version, and add Secondary Merciless for more power (Image via Digital Extremes)

Tenet Cycron is essentially the Corpus answer to the Kuva Nukor. It shoots a beam that extends up to 25 meters and chains to additional targets upon contact. Compared to the original, Tenet Cycron has higher critical and status potential.

The base damage is lower than the original, but the progenitor bonus always offsets this. Overall, Tenet Cycron seems to have the edge over its Kuva competitor in Warframe. Firstly, this is a self-recharging weapon, much like Epitaph.

Secondly, without a contrived setup to get an additive critical chance, the Tenet Cycron outright does more overall damage than the Kuva Nukor. It is still a good status primer for builds requiring it, but it can kill Steel Path targets on top of this utility.

You need an Impact progenitor to get the most out of this weapon's damage. Leveraging the Hemorrhage mod, you can turn many Impact procs into Slash procs. This gives the weapon scaling potential much higher-level content.

3) Tenet Flux Rifle

Standard Tenet Flux Rifle build, can be min-maxed with more crit chance from Galvanized Scope and an Arcane for high-level Warframe content (Image via Digital Extremes)

In one aspect, the Tenet Flux Rifle resembles the latest Tenet Plinx; its looks can be deceiving. The original Flux Rifle is a limited-range beam weapon. The Tenet version shoots a beam visually but is actually a hitscan projectile. This is perhaps the biggest case of behavioral change that comes with Tenet conversions.

The most obvious way to mod this gun is on its augment mod, Flux Overdrive. This essentially turns the mod into an on-demand status dispenser. Because of its single-target nature, it is best to build it for Hunter Munitions and viral combo rather than as a pure primer.

In terms of decimating high-level Grineer targets with Slash ticks, Tenet Flux Rifle blows even the Kuva Kohm out of the water.

2) Tenet Envoy

Standard Tenet Envoy build for regular Warframe gameplay (Image via Digital Extremes)

Tenet Envoy is likely the most unique equipment in the Tenet system. Before you even get to the weapon's performance in combat, it captures your attention with a slick reload animation, where it folds into an attache, in tune with its corporate Corpus theme.

Another weapon in Warframe with the visual attache analog is the Tenet Livia. The Tenet Livia is a melee weapon that retains its combo count when you put it back in the briefcase and tuck it away. Likewise, the Tenet Envoy reloads automatically when it is holstered.

The Tenet Envoy is also the biggest Kuva Zarr competitor in the Tenet line of weapons. Its radial attack is overall not as strong as the Zarr. Consequently, it is not nearly as powerful or overused as Zarr either. However, it makes up for it sufficiently with its usability in open-world areas thanks to its alternate lock-on feature.

1) Tenet Arca Plasmor

Standard Tenet Arca Plasmor build that can handle almost all Warframe content (Image via Digital Extremes)

Tenet Arca Plasmor is the most used Tenet weapon and one of the most popular in Warframe. For reference, it was the sixth most used Primary in 2022, outranking Acceltra.

This is because it is easy to use. A few weapons on this list stress player skills to utilize their potential, including precision headshots. This is not the case with the Tenet Arca Plasmor.

Convenience meets power with this Corpus shotgun as it shreds through steel path targets. The regular Arca Plasmor is a strong enough weapon, but the Tenet variant adds an even higher critical multiplier, damage, and effective range.

Thanks to its wide plasma projectile and surface-ricochet mechanic, it is hard to waste shots with this weapon. In addition, the innate punch-through gives it great crowd-clearing potential. This is among the best choices if you are looking to breeze through the star chart without paying much attention to the shooting.

