Warframe can potentially capture the mobile free-to-play market with its fair monetization system

Digital Extremes has announced that Warframe will be coming to iOS and Android along with cross-play, cross-save and cross-progression features across all platforms.

With crossplay and mobile announcements, this is a big year for Warframe.

As of now, Warframe is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Different versions of the game currently have no cross-play, cross-save or cross-progression systems, which is a significant drawback to gamers who are looking to play the game on multiple platforms with their accounts.

The announcement came at Tennocon 2021, the yearly convention for Warframe hosted by the game's Canadian developers.

Warframe is a free-to-play co-op action game where players take on the role of space ninjas and engage in high-octane gameplay. Warframe was first released on PC in March 2013, followed by subsequent releases on consoles.

Warframe has thrived on periodic content updates that add new stories, characters, planets, new mechanics and a host of other things, including fishing, mining and skateboarding. There are three big open-world areas currently in the game: Plains of Eidolon, Orb Vallis and Cambion Drift.

Warframe news dropping in hot from Tennocon 2021. Upcoming updates:



⚔️ Play as enemy factions Grineer and Corpus in The New War

🐛 Command Nidus Prime, an upgraded fan-favorite Warframe

Warframe’s first foray into handheld devices came with its release on Nintendo Switch in November 2018. Although the game does not fare too badly on a Switch all things considered, a major part of the Switch Warframe players criticized the port for several reasons. Not having a Switch-friendly UI seems to be one such major issue.

In the Tennocon 2021 segment, Digital Extremes showed four of their Dev team members playing Warframe in a squad from four different devices, showcasing the cross-play feature. In the video, they were, in fact, playing in one of the open landscapes of the game, which is known to be a resource-hog. However, the mobile version of Warframe seems to be running just fine.

With optimization for mobile devices done correctly, the other thing which is crucial for the game’s success is UI designed specifically for smartphone screens. It remains to be seen whether Digital Extremes can achieve that goal.

Warframe’s mobile launch currently has no official release date. Other than the mobile release, Digital Extremes revealed the New War gameplay and Nidus Prime from Tennocon 2021.

Warframe is generally praised for its fair monetization model, which is quite a contrast from other free-to-play service games. With that in mind, Warframe can also draw in a large number of mobile gamers who would like a departure from the predatory monetization models, which seem to be a norm for other mobile free-to-play games.

