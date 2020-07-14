5 best games on Steam that are Free to Play in 2020

Steam is unarguably the best place to get games for PC. There are plenty of sales that Steam runs throughout the year on the best of games.

In addition to massive discounts, there are plenty of games that are free to play on Steam, and each one of them is a quality title.

Free-to-play games require no purchase during download but may contain in-game purchases like skins, DLC, etc. However, you can still play the games without any in-game purchases.

These are 5 of the best free-to-play games on Steam that you can download in 2020.

5) Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2 is one of the strongest offerings from Valve, and is an extremely fun and rewarding experience.

The tone and gameplay of Team Fortress 2 has been extremely influential, laying the groundwork for other games in the genre. The game has a huge player base even today, nearly 13 years after its release.

The game is also part of the Orange Box, a collection of the best games from Valve.

4) Warframe

Warframe is one of the best free-to-play games today, and players won't mind playing the full-price for such an excellent and well-polished game. Warframe does not compromise in any aspect of game design, and comes off as an exemplary AAA game.

The 3rd-Person combat system has been structured exceptionally well. The progression system is well developed and rewards creative play. Warframe is simply one of the best multiplayer games you can play in 2020.

3) Destiny 2

Bungie, the legendary developers behind the original Halo trilogy, are one of the best developers in the FPS genre. Destiny 2 is one of the most fun first-person shooters gameplay-wise.

The base game is available for free on Steam, as well as on other platforms. Destiny 2's single-player campaign, even if played Solo, is an excellent offering.

Destiny 2offers plenty of content and is sure to keep you hooked for hours. The expansions of the game are well priced as well.

2) Dota 2

There are only a handful of games that reach the level of success that Dota 2 has managed to reach. Not just an Esports giant, Dota 2 is a massively fun experience that you can play in 2020.

It is one of the most polished, and well-balanced MOBA games you can play on the PC. The game is free-to-play on Steam and is an absolute must-have for fans of the genre.

1) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

There is not enough praise that can be directed at Valve for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. It builds on and improves upon every aspect of the original Counter-Strike games and has managed to stay relevant, even in 2020.

The game is extremely popular and has a huge player base. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is simply one of the best first-person shooters that you can play today.

