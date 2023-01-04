5 most exciting rogue-like games set for release in 2023

Rogue-like games are fan-favorite amongst hardcore gamers and casuals alike, delivering a gameplay-centric experience with plenty of thrills to keep fans entertained.

While rogue-like games might have started off as a rather niche genre, it has quickly acclimated itself to mainstream viewers, with games like Hades earning global acclaim.

With 2022 being a spectacular year for gaming, much is expected in the new year, with several releases being scheduled across all genres of video games. While triple-A titles often steal the spotlight regarding new releases, several anticipated rogue-like games are slotted for a 2023 release.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are five most anticipated rogue-like games set for release in 2023

1) Dungeons of Aether

Dungeons of Aether is a turn-based rogue-like title that resembles some of the most popular dungeon crawler video games of all time. Developed by Dan Fornace, the game is a relatively low-key production set in the Aether Universe, promising gamers a classic arcade experience.

The game features procedurally generated dungeons, adding a unique dynamic to repeated playthroughs. Gamers will have access to four playable protagonists, each with their own unique abilities and perks. The game is scheduled for release in 2023 and is an anticipated title despite its humble origins.

2) Endless Dungeon

Published by SEGA, Endless Dungeon is the successor to 2014's Dungeon of the Endless. It is a seamless blend between tower-defense and rogue-like games, offering a unique experience that is likely to entice fans of both genres.

It is scheduled for release in 2023 and will be available on old-gen and next-gen versions of both Xbox and PlayStation, as well as on Windows and Nintendo Switch.

Endless Dungeon will feature eight playable characters at launch, each with their own unique perks and abilities. There will also be an emphasis on co-op gameplay, adding an entertaining social aspect to the title.

Gamers will be tasked with defending a crystal from an endless swarm of enemies, forcing them to get creative with how they deploy various heroes and abilities.

3) Spells and Secrets

This is a unique entry in this list as it offers a refreshing take on the genre. It resembles something straight out of the Harry Potter books, featuring a school of wizardry that gamers will have to defend against hordes of magical creatures. The game can be played solo or with friends in immersive co-op modes, and fans will be eager to experience this unique world with their teammates.

Developed by Alchemist Interactive and published by Rokaplay GmbH, the game is scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2023 and is easily amongst the most hyped rogue-like arrivals of the coming year.

4) Escape the Mad Empire

Developed and published by XperimentalZ Games Inc, Escape the Mad Empire is a mix of several genres, including rogue-like, party-based RPG, and base-building games. It is set in a world plagued by untold horrors, and gamers must traverse these perilous lands by employing various abilities at their disposal.

The game is set for release in 2023 and earns a spot on this list because of its presentation. It provides a classic RPG feel with its arcade graphics and fast-paced and intense gameplay, making it one of the most anticipated rogue-like games of 2023.

5) Everspace 2

Developed and published by Rockfish Games, this is the first space-themed exploration title on this list. It is currently in early access and will be fully released during 2023, allowing gamers to explore its rich world in first-person and third-person modes.

Not only are the visuals stunning and breathtaking, but the combat is also immersive and provides the thrills that fans have come to expect from the genre.

While it might not strictly adhere to the norms of the rogue-like genre in comparison to its predecessor, it still maintains the core elements that made it popular. It is undoubtedly one of the most unique and refreshing takes on the genre and deserves a spot on this list due to its merits.

Poll : 0 votes