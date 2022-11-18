5 best tower defense games in Roblox

Just when players think they have seen everything in Roblox, an amazing genre of addictive games emerges. Tower defense titles like Kingdom Rush, Bloons TD 6, and others have remained fan-favorites and similar offerings can be seen in Roblox as well. If players have no idea where to start, they can begin by exploring the names in the list given in this article.

For those who don't know, tower defense is a subgenre of strategy games where the objective is to protect a team's territory or holdings by hindering opposing assaults or by preventing adversaries from approaching the exits. This is typically accomplished by erecting defensive structures on or along the course of their invasion.

Usually, this entails creating a range of special formations that continuously obstruct, hinder, strike, or eliminate adversaries. The genre's fundamental tactic is the clever selection and placement of defensive measures.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

A list of games in Roblox for fans of tower defense subgenre

Some Roblox game creators have added characters from famous japanese animated series and some titles have cute unique creatures. One can choose to play something based on their bias towards these characters.

1) All Star Tower Defense

Anime is at the heart of the All-Star Tower Defense. Players who want to try out a different genre of game but still want a hint of anime in it, this is the go-to name. To repel the approaching enemy waves, they need to gather their favorite characters, like Sasuke Uchiha from Naruto Shippuden, to serve as their defensive mechanism.

Players can utilize the summoning gate to assemble more troops and expand their force. They can play through the story mode to engage in regulated combat, or test their endurance in the infinity tower. However, they must keep an eye out for the characters they want as the summoning gate changes every hour.

2) Tower Heroes

Players' hearts will be won over by Tower Heroes' charming tiny heroes and foes. Fans can take on the role of a giant on one of the various little maps and place the towers in strategic locations to obliterate the approaching foes, who don't look evil but need to be obliterated to win the round.

Players will need to upgrade their towers if they want to continue the round, just like in any other tower defense game. While discovering which selections they prefer the most, players may create their very own plans by selecting from a variety of techniques and tons of adorable tower options. For added excitement, they can invite their friends to defend the castle.

3) Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator

This tower defense game is called Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator and is set in the universe of the well-known anime series, Demon Slayer.

Players must kill the demons invading their base before they cross the map to the other side. They will need to strategically deploy all of their defense heroes so that they can eliminate all the demons before they destroy the tower. If it falls, the game will reset.

Players can get free in-game cash by using codes for Demon Slayer Tower Defense Simulator. To assist in defending against the demons aiming to topple the tower, they can use coins to unlock new characters. They can also utilize these codes to increase their resources at the beginning of the game.

4) Tower Blitz

Tower Blitz is a tower defense game with the only distinction being that everything players set down is small because their characters are huge. They should position their men close to the enemy's route so they can fire on the latter as they approach the base.

Players need tokens in order to position and upgrade these warriors. In the game, they can lose all of their health, but can always try again. Playing cleverly will have them witnessing their warriors defeat their foes on a cohesive front, with each wave of opponents getting more and more difficult to combat.

Like other Roblox games, players can utilize and play with more tokens and skins by redeeming free codes. By claiming these offerings, they will receive a significant boost that will make things a lot simpler in the initial phases of the game. These codes are available on the creator's social media accounts.

5) Action Tower Defense

Lastly, players must try this title if they enjoy tower defense games like Roblox SCP Tower Defense or Roblox Tower Defense Shinobi. In this offering, they have to protect their castle from armies of zombies and other foes. Players will need to employ their own weapons in addition to constructing buildings and unlocking a ton of special skills.

The Roblox game also has free codes that can be redeemed for cash, gems, and other rewards that will give players a headstart in the game. For more codes, they can follow the game's creator, @infcanvas on Twitter, or join their official private Discord server.

Poll : 0 votes