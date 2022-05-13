10 best Roblox Discord servers

Roblox is a popular online gaming platform with one of the industry's largest user bases. Due to its popularity, various dedicated network servers have emerged on Discord, allowing players to meet unique Roblox users and interact with them one-on-one and in groups.

Discord servers are social networking centers where individuals can network and speak with friends and strangers on the platform. A Discord server can be anything from a select few people talking about one issue to a whole community dedicated to online games, entertainment, anime, etc.

Roblox Discord servers that users need to join now

10) Imperia

Join and support growing servers (Image via Discord)

Imperia is owned by Hola Fishy and has 815 members. The server has a vast Roblox and Minecraft player base as well.

The network is friendly, humorous, and welcoming to all types of people who join the server. They have a separate section for music as well. Isn't this a nice combo?

9) Blox Global

Blox Global is a big community server with over 20,000 gamers! It's well-known for holding Robux giveaways, Discord events, the Discord Nitro add-on, trading, and more! If users enhance this server with Nitro, they will enjoy extra benefits.

The opportunity to modify their nicknames, access to the exclusive "boosters" conversation, and many more benefits are among them.

8) VendexX Clan

A Discord server for all (Image via Discord)

VendexX Clan is a tiny but developing community that is fair in its practices and does not discriminate based on race, caste, nationality, religion, sexual orientation, or culture, according to the server's description. They welcome people from all walks of life.

If someone's looking for a welcoming environment and friendly Roblox and Fortnite players to play with, this could be the place for them.

7) Jailbreak

Jailbreak Discord is a Badimo-owned Discord server (badcc and asimo3089). It allows users to voice chat in-game, post VIP servers, receive announcement notifications, develop ideas, interact with Badimo, and have fun.

YouTubers like DaRealBengo, RealKreek, RussoTalks, and many others are members here.

6) Bloxawards

Bloxawards, owned by Baheeg, is one of the most popular giveaway servers. It pays players to participate in contests and stay active on the server.

Since the server has over 21,000 active users, they should always try to be as interactive as possible to win Robux.

5) Adopt Me Database

With over 55,000 users, this Discord server is a thriving community. Its primary goal is to serve players playing the game Adopt Me! Additionally, the Adopt Me Database server offers trading middlemen, allowing players to trade their pets safely and securely.

Join the Adopt Me Database if individuals are looking for a great and safe community.

4) W//Z & SB2 Wiki

This server is all about Games Swordburst 2 and World/Zero, and it has a massive community that is more of a fanbase.

This server functions as a wiki, where players can discover the most up-to-date information and updates on the games above. It's also a great location to learn how to play these games and get answers to any questions related to them.

3) Roblox Trading Community

Learn everything about trading (Image via Discord)

The Roblox Trading Community is a Roblox Discord server dedicated to trading in Roblox. They offer an extensive network of over 8,000 Roblox traders who can assist with locating individuals to trade with, accept and deny trades, provide trading advice, and prevent gamers from falling for typical scams, hacks, and more.

They also hold regular activities such as game nights and prize giveaways.

2) Roblox Developers

This server is a developers' paradise! So, if someone is a gaming developer looking for some game creation tips and tricks, this is the place to go!

The server has a large community of other servers with whom they can communicate and seek answers to their questions.

1) LFG Global

The LFG GLOBAL Discord server is part of a growing community of fans and is the top server on the list. It is included here because it is one of the most organized, managed, and put-together servers available.

The best thing is that on this server, gamers can meet people from all around the world and those who are interested in games other than Roblox!

How to connect Roblox to Discord status

Follow these easy steps:

The first step is to play any game, or players won't be able to check their Discord status. Log in to the account to continue. Please visit the game's page and activate the play button. Play the game on a PC. Only then the "Activity Status" function will work.

Players must minimize the page and access Discord after joining in. Press the "-" key on the keyboard to minimize the game. Remember only to use the PC, as the mobile app may not support this function.

The "Activity Status" option may be found in Discord's settings. It must now be turned on. Hover the mouse cursor over the profile image and click the gear icon next to it to do so.

Users should now be able to see their Discord status after turning on "Display current actions as a status message." They will see the status "Playing <game name>" next to their Discord name once they have located the profile.

Discord is an overall fun platform for players who love to stay connected. Please use it wisely to get all the updates and explore more games.

Edited by Ravi Iyer