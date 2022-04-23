5 best Roblox games for fans of Valorant

Roblox games have gained immense popularity among the younger generation. The online platform has become the medium for them to play games online for free, providing all sorts of games for everyone. This includes shooting games, which are loved by players from all over the world.

When it comes to shooting games, Valorant is currently among the most popular titles. Released in 2020, the game is a multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) game published by Riot Games.

As Roblox allows players to showcase their creativity by letting them create their games, they have created many FPS titles, including some that are similar to Valorant. This article discusses the best Roblox games created for Valorant lovers.

Roblox games: Valorant fans should check out at least once

5) Bad Business

Bad Business is a stylish FPS multiplayer game in Roblox. Created by Team Rudimentality in 2019, the game provides a great action experience. There are many playstyles for players to choose from, or they can create their own every time they start.

Players will be given a few seconds of safety once the game begins to collect their deportments and find a partner. After that, an attack can come from any weapon and in any direction.

Keep your eyes open, mind alert, and do not to drift too far from cover.

4) S.W.A.T Simulator

Created by @maaz322, S.W.A.T Simulator is one of the best simulator games, with the premise of splitting the game into two.

Players can train, exercise, learn to raid rooms and buildings, test their skills via distinctive scenarios, and work as a team to accomplish different objectives. The game also involves earning ranks and gaining prestige to unlock new grenades and pieces of equipment.

Roblox S.W.A.T Simulator is played by over 130 million players online.

3) Phantom Forces

Phantom Forces is another FPS game that Valorant fans would love. Created by StyLiS Studios, the game has received a wonderful response from its players, retaining a long-standing spot in the top five most popular Roblox games.

Created in 2015, the game amasses over eight thousand active players daily. The game is updated regularly with new maps and guns, featuring some very modern mechanics for Roblox games, including Gun Balance, Bullet Drop, and Bullet velocity, which are generally twisted.

The game has eight game modes, including:

Team Deathmatch King of the Hill Flare Domination Capture the Flag Kill Confirmed Infection (Halloween 2019) Gun Game Hard Point

Hard Point is the latest game mode in Phantom Forces. Fans of Valorant should check out this masterpiece as well.

2) War Simulator

War Simulator is a game on Roblox that takes players through different ages, from ancient times to the modern era. This is a military game created by Calculated Studios, which is why players have to fight in a variety of wars throughout time, winning the opportunity to become the most furious soldier of all time.

As gamers kill more enemies, they will unlock in-game currency that can be used to level up gear.

Released in 2020, the game has had over 100 million visitors, making it a recognizable game on the platform. Fans of Valorant would love this new but amazing shooting game.

1) PolyBattle

PolyBattle is based on the simple concept of two teams competing against one another and trying to complete as many objectives as they can.

The game includes a wide range of vehicles, sundry classes, and atmospheric maps. Created by Moonlight Interactive, the game receives regular updates and runs in a rotation. It also allows reviving teammates to continue the game.

Valorant fans should check out this shooting game on Roblox, as it is considered one of the most complex Roblox shooting games.

