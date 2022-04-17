5 best Roblox games that are similar to The Sims

The simulation genre is undeniably a successful one, and Roblox is not going to sit back and watch. After many years of work, various developers have given fans many options for simulator games like The Sims.

The player lives or controls one or more virtual characters in simulation games (human or otherwise). Individuals and relationships can be the focus of such a game, or it could be a simulation of an ecosystem. The Sims refined the formula seen in Little Computer People and became the most successful artificial life game created to date.

The Sims is a life simulation franchise created by Maxis and distributed by Electronic Arts. It is one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time, with approximately 200 million copies sold worldwide. The Sims games are mostly sandbox games because they don't have any clear goals (except for some later expansion packs and console versions that introduced this gameplay style).

The player builds "Sims," sets them in residences, and helps them control their emotions and fulfill their desires. Players can either place their Sims in pre-built houses or construct their own. Each expansion pack and game in the series increased the number of things the player could do with their Sims. The Sims is part of the wider Sim franchise, which began in 1989 with SimCity.

The list below talks about 5 Roblox simulation games that are absolutely worth exploring.

5 Roblox games like The Sims

5) Mega Noob Simulator

This is definitely for the gym bros. Mega Noob Simulator is a bizarre Roblox game in which players slaughter "Bacons," which are simply individuals, in order to gain in-game metrics. As players progress from "noob" to "master," these stats are added together to make their character enormous. If players enjoy Roblox warfare, this is a nice game to play.

Along the way, players will need to purchase upgrades, use coins to increase strength, get companion pets, and buy new weapons. Each time a boss is defeated, players advance to the next zone, where the foes are more difficult.

4) War Simulator

War Simulator is a game that will take players on a journey through time. The game begins with simple weaponry at an early age and players can work their way up to the "Future." Players can kill waves of AI warriors with various tiers of weaponry from each era.

Over 500 thousand people have favorited this incredibly popular game, which has nearly 100 million visits. War Simulator is also updated on a regular basis, with the most recent additions being a new Ancient Era and Western Era with new armaments to try out.

3) Eating Simulator

In Eating Simulator, players can eat whatever they want, and no one will ever tell them off. The mission is to consume everything that comes in the way but eat wisely because some things can be sold to help level up the character. This one is listed as "Spooky" on Roblox, but if players are looking for something truly terrifying, have a look at our list of the top horror games.

The more players eat, the bigger they become until they're stomping about all the new players, flaunting their massive stomachs.

2) Bee Swarm Simulator

Bee Swarm Simulator, one of Roblox's most popular Simulator games, has generated over one billion visitors since its release in 2018. Growing a swarm of bees, collecting pollen, and obtaining improvements to become a bee swarm master are all part of the game.

Players begin with a single bee and after putting in a lot of time and effort, they can end up as a honey billionaire with over thirty distinct bees. Boosts for the bees and some unusual beans that sprout distinctive plants are among the items that can be purchased with in-game currency.

1) Animal Simulator

Another popular Roblox game is Animal Simulator, which has received over 300 million visits. It's a simple game: pick from various animals and spend time in-game killing enemies and grinding to level up. Explore the world of Animal Simulator by choosing from a variety of creatures such as cheetahs, cats, dogs, and polar bears (among many others). Other animals can be ridden as well, but players must first ask respectfully.

Everyone's favorite is the Dragon Slayer. In Animal Simulator, the Dragon Slayer is a non-player character. It is one of the few bosses and NPCs that must be beaten before skins may be obtained. A kangaroo with a light blue drake head on its right shoulder, a light blue glowing right arm, and a light blue, ghost-like drake coiled around its torso is known as the Dragon Slayer. The Drake Ghost flies with the Dragon Slayer when it is in motion.

