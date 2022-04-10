Bee Swarm Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Honey, Buffs, and Tickets (April 2022)

Bee Swarm Simulator, one of Roblox's most popular titles, has built a devoted following, with 3.5 million favorites earned over the last three years. Growing a swarm of bees, collecting pollen to make honey, and much more are all part of this Roblox game.

It transports players on an adventure that takes them to numerous locations and allows them to make friends with bears. They'll also have to accomplish tasks and challenges, all of which have enormous rewards at the end.

These codes in Bee Swarm Simulator by Roblox allow you to make your time spent in the game much more enjoyable. As players try to progress from their humble beginnings of hatching bees to a honey-making empire, the codes for April can afford you a jumpstart.

Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator's codes for April 2022

Active codes

LetsDoThisGaming @LetsDoThisGames

#beeswarmsimulator #roblox I've lost my voice but 'Hoops' wanted me to share these BEE SWARM SIMULATOR CODES - youtube.com/watch?v=1acU8i… I've lost my voice but 'Hoops' wanted me to share these BEE SWARM SIMULATOR CODES - youtube.com/watch?v=1acU8i…#beeswarmsimulator #roblox https://t.co/6IrbbEbtN6

10mMembers - Black Bear Morph | Blue Boost x10 | Blueberry x10 | Conversion Boost | Gumdrops x10 | Haste x10 Focus x10 | Moon Charm x10 | Neonberry x10 | Pepper Patch Code Buff | Pineapple Patch Code Buff | Pineapple x10 | Red Boost x10 | Strawberry x10 | Stump Field Code Buff | Sunflower Seed x10 | White Boost x10

Super Smoothie Buff | x1 Unlimited Gumdrops Buff | Mother Bear Morph | x1 Blue Boost | x1 Red Boost | x1 White Boost | Baby Love Buff | Melody Buff | x1 Mountain Top Field Boost | x1 Clover Field Boost | x1 Blue Flower Field Boost | Sunflower Field Boost x1 | Mushroom Field Boost x1 | Spider Field Boost x1 | Strawberry Field Boost x1 | Bamboo Field Boost x1 | Pineapple Patch Boost x1 | One-Hour Capacity Code Buff | Wealth Clock Buff x1 | Ticket x1 | Treat x1 | Bitterberry x1 | Sunflower Seed x1 | Strawberry x1 | Blueberry x1 | Pineapple x1 | Moon Charm x1 | Cloud Vial x1 | Ant Pass x1 | Field Dice x1 | Micro-Converter x1 | Coconut x1 | Stinger x1 | Gumdrops x1 | 1 Honey 500mil - x5 Field Dice | x5 Gumdrops | x5 Wealth Clock | One-Hour Conversion Boost | x2 Stump Field Boost | x3 Bamboo Field Boost | Science Bear Morph

Stubborn Bee Jelly and Spider Field buff BeesBuzz123 - Bitterberry x5 | Cloud Vial x1 | Gumdrops x5

Bitterberry x5 | Cloud Vial x1 | Gumdrops x5 CarmenSanDiego - Ready Player Two free items

- Ready Player Two free items ClubBean - Magic Bean | Pineapple Patch Boost x2

Magic Bean | Pineapple Patch Boost x2 ClubConverters - 10x Micro-Converters

10x Micro-Converters Cubly - Bitterberries | Bumble Bee Jelly | Capacity Code | Micro-Converter

Bitterberries | Bumble Bee Jelly | Capacity Code | Micro-Converter DarzethDoodads (NEW) - x1 Marshmallow Bee | x1 Tropical Drink | x1 Jelly Beans | x1 Stinger | x3 Tickets | x1 Red Balloon | Clover Field Code Buff | Coconut Field Code Buff

x1 Marshmallow Bee | x1 Tropical Drink | x1 Jelly Beans | x1 Stinger | x3 Tickets | x1 Red Balloon | Clover Field Code Buff | Coconut Field Code Buff Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff | 3x Rose Field Boost | x3 Pine Tree Forest Boost | +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen | Spider Field Boost x3 | 3x Jelly Beans | 3x Gumdrops | 3x Moon Charm | 3x Tickets

Marshmallow Bee Buff | 3x Rose Field Boost | x3 Pine Tree Forest Boost | +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen | Spider Field Boost x3 | 3x Jelly Beans | 3x Gumdrops | 3x Moon Charm | 3x Tickets Dysentery - Ready Player Two free items

Ready Player Two free items GumdropsForScience - 15x Gumdrops

15x Gumdrops Jumpstart - Ready Player Two free items

Ready Player Two free items Luther - Ready Player Two free items

Ready Player Two free items Millie - Ready Player Two free items

Ready Player Two free items Mocito100T - Stingers | Gumdrops | Coconuts | Coconut Field Capacity | Inspire | Coconut Field Boost

Stingers | Gumdrops | Coconuts | Coconut Field Capacity | Inspire | Coconut Field Boost MondoOutage - Micro-Convertor x3 | Moon Charm x10 | Neonberry x1 | Marshmallow Bee x1 | Mountain Top Field Code Buff | Purple Potion Buff

Micro-Convertor x3 | Moon Charm x10 | Neonberry x1 | Marshmallow Bee x1 | Mountain Top Field Code Buff | Purple Potion Buff PlushFriday - 1h Conversion Boost | Dandelion Field Code Buff | Marshmallow Bee x1 | Micro-Converter x1 | Neonberry x1 | Pine Tree Forest Code Buff | Rose | Field Code Buff | Super Smoothie Buff

1h Conversion Boost | Dandelion Field Code Buff | Marshmallow Bee x1 | Micro-Converter x1 | Neonberry x1 | Pine Tree Forest Code Buff | Rose | Field Code Buff | Super Smoothie Buff RedMarket - Pepper Patch Boost | Capacity | Market

Pepper Patch Boost | Capacity | Market Thnxcyatoybox (NEW) - x1 Marshmallow Bee | x1 Smooth Dice | x1 Jelly Beans | x1 Micro-Converter | x1 Cloud Vial | x1 Whirligig | x10 Honeysuckles | x1 Pink Balloon | x3 Pumpkin Patch Boost | Pumpkin Patch Code Buff

x1 Marshmallow Bee | x1 Smooth Dice | x1 Jelly Beans | x1 Micro-Converter | x1 Cloud Vial | x1 Whirligig | x10 Honeysuckles | x1 Pink Balloon | x3 Pumpkin Patch Boost | Pumpkin Patch Code Buff Troggles - Ready Player Two free items

Ready Player Two free items WalmartToys - Marshmallow Bee | Pineapple Patch boost

Marshmallow Bee | Pineapple Patch boost WordFactory - Ready Player Two free items

Please remember to join the game’s official group because some of these codes require you to join the game’s official group. Visit the game's homepage on Roblox.

Expired codes

mo 🧸 | artist, streamer 💫 @MopsyBebop bee swarm simulator is one of my favorite games to grind, let's complete some beary fun quests + collect some new bees along the wayyy!! come hang out, live now!! bee swarm simulator is one of my favorite games to grind, let's complete some beary fun quests + collect some new bees along the wayyy!! come hang out, live now!! https://t.co/NOPoGrVe7w

A lot of sources post codes regularly. However, many do not have the appropriate codes listed or still showcase codes that have expired. To ensure that players have the right information and do not waste time, a list of expired codes has been compiled below:

3YearParty

5mMembers

BigBag

BillionVisits

BlackBearMythic

BlackFriday

Buoyant

FuzzyFarewell

Gumaden10T

RebootFriday

RebootPC

RebootXmas

SpaceReboot

Strawbeary

WintersEnd

Steps to redeem codes in Bee Swarm Simulator in Roblox

Lily @LilyGia_

#Roblox #beeswarmsimulator The new Bee Swarm Simulator bees are sooo cute! Come see them on my new vid, you can find my channel on my Twitter profile The new Bee Swarm Simulator bees are sooo cute! Come see them on my new vid, you can find my channel on my Twitter profile 💙#Roblox #beeswarmsimulator https://t.co/K8AlJKzrYa

To redeem codes in Roblox's Bee Swarm Simulator, follow these simple steps:

1) Open Bee Swarm Simulator.

2) Select the cog symbol on the left hand side of the screen.

3) Copy and paste the code.

4) Voila! Return to the game and enjoy your rewards!

By using the above codes, players can have a much greater experience playing Roblox's Bee Swarm Simulator.

