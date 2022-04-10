Bee Swarm Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Honey, Buffs, and Tickets (April 2022)

Bee Swarm Simulator, one of Roblox's most popular titles, has built a devoted following, with 3.5 million favorites earned over the last three years. Growing a swarm of bees, collecting pollen to make honey, and much more are all part of this Roblox game.
It transports players on an adventure that takes them to numerous locations and allows them to make friends with bears. They'll also have to accomplish tasks and challenges, all of which have enormous rewards at the end.
These codes in Bee Swarm Simulator by Roblox allow you to make your time spent in the game much more enjoyable. As players try to progress from their humble beginnings of hatching bees to a honey-making empire, the codes for April can afford you a jumpstart.
Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator's codes for April 2022
Active codes
- 10mMembers - Black Bear Morph | Blue Boost x10 | Blueberry x10 | Conversion Boost | Gumdrops x10 | Haste x10 Focus x10 | Moon Charm x10 | Neonberry x10 | Pepper Patch Code Buff | Pineapple Patch Code Buff | Pineapple x10 | Red Boost x10 | Strawberry x10 | Stump Field Code Buff | Sunflower Seed x10 | White Boost x10
- 1MLikes - Super Smoothie Buff | x1 Unlimited Gumdrops Buff | Mother Bear Morph | x1 Blue Boost | x1 Red Boost | x1 White Boost | Baby Love Buff | Melody Buff | x1 Mountain Top Field Boost | x1 Clover Field Boost | x1 Blue Flower Field Boost | Sunflower Field Boost x1 | Mushroom Field Boost x1 | Spider Field Boost x1 | Strawberry Field Boost x1 | Bamboo Field Boost x1 | Pineapple Patch Boost x1 | One-Hour Capacity Code Buff | Wealth Clock Buff x1 | Ticket x1 | Treat x1 | Bitterberry x1 | Sunflower Seed x1 | Strawberry x1 | Blueberry x1 | Pineapple x1 | Moon Charm x1 | Cloud Vial x1 | Ant Pass x1 | Field Dice x1 | Micro-Converter x1 | Coconut x1 | Stinger x1 | Gumdrops x1 | 1 Honey
- 500mil - x5 Field Dice | x5 Gumdrops | x5 Wealth Clock | One-Hour Conversion Boost | x2 Stump Field Boost | x3 Bamboo Field Boost | Science Bear Morph
- Banned - Stubborn Bee Jelly and Spider Field buff
- BeesBuzz123 - Bitterberry x5 | Cloud Vial x1 | Gumdrops x5
- CarmenSanDiego - Ready Player Two free items
- ClubBean - Magic Bean | Pineapple Patch Boost x2
- ClubConverters - 10x Micro-Converters
- Cubly - Bitterberries | Bumble Bee Jelly | Capacity Code | Micro-Converter
- DarzethDoodads (NEW) - x1 Marshmallow Bee | x1 Tropical Drink | x1 Jelly Beans | x1 Stinger | x3 Tickets | x1 Red Balloon | Clover Field Code Buff | Coconut Field Code Buff
- Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff | 3x Rose Field Boost | x3 Pine Tree Forest Boost | +300% Pine Tree Forest Pollen | Spider Field Boost x3 | 3x Jelly Beans | 3x Gumdrops | 3x Moon Charm | 3x Tickets
- Dysentery - Ready Player Two free items
- GumdropsForScience - 15x Gumdrops
- Jumpstart - Ready Player Two free items
- Luther - Ready Player Two free items
- Millie - Ready Player Two free items
- Mocito100T - Stingers | Gumdrops | Coconuts | Coconut Field Capacity | Inspire | Coconut Field Boost
- MondoOutage - Micro-Convertor x3 | Moon Charm x10 | Neonberry x1 | Marshmallow Bee x1 | Mountain Top Field Code Buff | Purple Potion Buff
- PlushFriday - 1h Conversion Boost | Dandelion Field Code Buff | Marshmallow Bee x1 | Micro-Converter x1 | Neonberry x1 | Pine Tree Forest Code Buff | Rose | Field Code Buff | Super Smoothie Buff
- RedMarket - Pepper Patch Boost | Capacity | Market
- Thnxcyatoybox (NEW) - x1 Marshmallow Bee | x1 Smooth Dice | x1 Jelly Beans | x1 Micro-Converter | x1 Cloud Vial | x1 Whirligig | x10 Honeysuckles | x1 Pink Balloon | x3 Pumpkin Patch Boost | Pumpkin Patch Code Buff
- Troggles - Ready Player Two free items
- WalmartToys - Marshmallow Bee | Pineapple Patch boost
- WordFactory - Ready Player Two free items
Please remember to join the game’s official group because some of these codes require you to join the game’s official group. Visit the game's homepage on Roblox.
Expired codes
A lot of sources post codes regularly. However, many do not have the appropriate codes listed or still showcase codes that have expired. To ensure that players have the right information and do not waste time, a list of expired codes has been compiled below:
- 3YearParty
- 5mMembers
- BigBag
- BillionVisits
- BlackBearMythic
- BlackFriday
- Buoyant
- FuzzyFarewell
- Gumaden10T
- RebootFriday
- RebootPC
- RebootXmas
- SpaceReboot
- Strawbeary
- WintersEnd
Steps to redeem codes in Bee Swarm Simulator in Roblox
To redeem codes in Roblox's Bee Swarm Simulator, follow these simple steps:
1) Open Bee Swarm Simulator.
2) Select the cog symbol on the left hand side of the screen.
3) Copy and paste the code.
4) Voila! Return to the game and enjoy your rewards!
By using the above codes, players can have a much greater experience playing Roblox's Bee Swarm Simulator.