Fortnite Wrath Challenges: All challenges worth 80,000 XP total and how to complete them

Loopers are always on the lookout for easy methods to earn XP in Fortnite and rank up their Battle Pass tiers. Even though performing simple tasks in the game rewards gamers with XP, it takes time to unlock the Battle Pass with this method.

Epic rolls out several sets of challenges each season to make the game a bit more interesting. Often these challenges and quest reward gamers a few thousand XP upon completion.

The recent Fortnite Wrath Challenges have gone live, and gamers are staring at a massive 80,000 XP reward.

Hot to make 80000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 through Wrath challenges

The Fortnite Wrath challenge has five missions that gamers will be required to complete in the game. These challenges are quite simple and can be finished pretty easily without much effort.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Wrath NPC & his challenges will go live in ~2 hours, he spawns in Stealthy Stronghold. Total XP: 80,000! The Wrath NPC & his challenges will go live in ~2 hours, he spawns in Stealthy Stronghold. Total XP: 80,000! https://t.co/bU1kpHznZE

The complete list of Fortnite Wrath Challenges are given below:

Stage 1: Spot enemy players using the Recon Scanner (0/2) - 12,000 XP

Stage 2: Use a Jump Pad or Jump Vent and travel 100 meters before landing (0/100) - 14,000 XP

Stage 3: Get a Storm Forecast from a Character (0/1) - 16,000 XP

Stage 4: Get a bounty from a bounty board (0/1) - 18,000 XP

Stage 5: Complete a bounty (0/1) - 20,000 XP

How to complete the Wrath Challenges

1) Spot enemy players using the Recon Scanner

Recon Scanners can be found on IO satellites and mini bases in Fortnite. Gamers will be required to get hold of it and fire it to scan two enemies and complete the quest.

2) Use a Jump Pad or Jump Vent and travel 100 meters before landing

Bert @BertSemanas fortnite jump pad experiment fortnite jump pad experiment https://t.co/RjqRAyOsxb

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has an abundance of Jump Pads and Jump Vents that players can use to complete this quest. Traveling a 100-meter distance from these will give players a 14000 XP reward.

3) Get a Storm Forecast from a Character

This quest is a bit tricky to complete as one needs to know which character to approach. Players should visit Pitstop, Torin, JB Chimpanski, and Wrath to get the storm forecast.

Spending 170 Gold Bars will inform gamers of the next storm circle and complete the quest.

4) Get a bounty from a bounty board

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has several bounty boards spread across the island. Gamers will be required to interact with them and complete the quest in the game.

5) Complete a bounty

Completing the final quest will require gamers to eliminate a target. Gamers completing this mission will not only be rewarded with the XP but also 75 Gold Bars that can be used in their match.

