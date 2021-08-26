Bounce Pads and Rift-To-Go's have been unvaulted in Fortnite Season 7

In Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Epic Games introduced Wild Weeks. Each week would have a sort of theme and would have items added or removed based on that theme.

They brought this back for Season 7 last week, with Sneak Week. That week saw suppressed weapons like the suppressed assault rifle, suppressed pistol and suppressed sniper rifle make their return and push the regular versions out temporarily. This week, dubbed High Flying Week, is all about taking to the skies.

As a result, Fortnite will see the return of a few fan favorite items this week, including bounce pads and rift-to-go's.

Fortnite unvaulting popular items for High Flying Week

On the Epic Games site, they wrote,

"Both the Aliens and IO have retired their stealth tactics, but the IO has shaken up the Island another way. Skydive on demand with the unvaulted Rift-To-Gos, ricochet opponents with the unvaulted Bouncers, and ascend on the spot with more abundant Launch Pads. Oh, and to keep up with the airtime demand, more vendors are selling Spawn Rift services."

The Bounce Pads & Rift-To-Go's have now been unvaulted, and Epic increased the Spawn Rates of Launch Pads!



NPCs now sell more "Spawn Rift" services! — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 26, 2021

Bounce pads have been absent since March, but will be making a return to Fortnite, though it will be brief. Rift-to-go-'s have been missing since June of 2019. Launch pads recently returned to Fortnite, but will apparently be much more abundant during this Wild Week.

Rift-To-Go's are a popular item that can allow the user to begin skydiving again to escape danger. Image via Epic Games

The Wild Week challenges will be aided greatly by launch pads and rift-to-go's because damage is hard to come by 20 seconds after initially landing. This is a great opportunity to earn some XP and get the rest of the battle pass rewards before it expires.

Deal 250 Damage to opponents within 20 seconds of gliding in Solos, Duos, Trios or Squads: 20k XP

Deal 3500 Damage to opponents within 20 seconds of gliding in Solos, Duos, Trios or Squads: 30k XP

Deal 1500 Damage to opponents within 20 seconds of gliding in Solos, Duos, Trios or Squads: 50k XP

These are two very popular items that have been sorely missed by Fortnite players. This week is sure to be a popular one for Fortnite with the return of these items.

You know when you see rift and bounce pad in the same wild week image



it's the best wild week ever. — fitzy (@FitzyLeakz) August 26, 2021

Will this be the best Wild Week in Fortnite?

