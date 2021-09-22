Where to get a Storm Forecast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

With the recent release of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, players are surely having a fun time exploring the contents of the Cubes themed season. Along with the return of the Cubes, the new season offers several exciting items, an exclusive poll to bring back vaulted items, and a whole new set of challenges.

The recent Wrath Escaped Tenant Questline challenges have kicked off and gamers are busy completing them to grind XP and rank up the tiers. However, one of the challenges has kept gamers busy and everyone is eager to find the solution.

Gamers are having a difficult time "Getting a Storm Forecast" from a character in the game. This article will guide gamers on how to complete this particularly annoying challenge.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Visit the Boney Burbs to get the Storm Forecast

Storms in Fortnite act as a major spoilsport and often severely affect gameplay. Gamers are always forced to be on the run trying to evade the impending storm to last longer and get a shot at claiming a Victory Royale.

Several times, gamers have stated their wish to know the location of the storm beforehand to plan their rotation routes. However, adding such a feature would obviously reduce the unpredictable fun of Fortnite and therefore, the developers have abstained from rolling it out in the game.

The recent Wrath Escaped Tenant Questline requires gamers to get a storm forecast in the game. This particular challenge has left gamers clueless and everyone wants to know how to complete this task and claim that 16000 XP reward.

To complete this quest, gamers will be required to drop into the Boney Burbs and locate the Pitstop NPC. Interacting with this NPC will forecast the storm. Players will be required to pay 170 Gold Bars to learn more about the upcoming storm circle.

Once the payment has been made, the next storm circle will be shown on the Fortnite map. It is to be noted that the storm forecast will appear on the map only after the first circle has been formed.

Completing this mission was certainly tricky as most players were unaware of which character to interact with.

However, significant information regarding the storm prediction and this particular NPC has been discussed for some time now. It is quite possible that players won't have any difficulty completing this task in the game now.

Gamers are advised to complete each and every mission in the Wrath Escaped Tenant Questline in Fortnite Season 8 with a total of 80000 XP up for grabs.

