Fortnite Pitstop Quests in Chapter 2 Season 8: Full list and how to complete them

Fortnite players have a lot to discover in the new season of the title. From a brand new Battle Pass, new modes, and POIs, loopers have a lot of content on their hands to explore. Kevin the Cube is back, but it has multiple avatars this time, and it does not seem like they intend to do anything good on the island.

Fortnite players can also interact with 17 new NPCs in the game. While 15 of them are available on the island, two more are yet to be revealed. Each NPC will assign Fortnite players with different quests to complete and earn a ton of XP to help them with their Battle Pass progression.

How to complete all Pitstop quests in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite players can locate Pitstop on the Boney Burbs, near the gas station. To complete the quests, players have to approach and interact with the NPC. Players can either accept quests or trade items for gold bars.

Completing all the quests will reward players with 80,000 XP. This is the same for all NPCs in Fortnite this season. Other players will also be on the hunt to complete these quests, so players should not drop their guard while dropping into Boney Burbs.

Below is a list of all the quests that players can get from Pitstop:

1) Refuel a vehicle with Gas - Take any vehicle to the gas station and line it up close to the pump to refuel. Continue to fuel up until the "quest completed" notification pops up.

2) Distance traveled in a vehicle - Travel around with the refueled vehicle until the counter hits 500 and a "quest completed" message pops up.

3) Destroy mailboxes with a vehicle - The mission is pretty simple. Run over three mailboxes to complete this quest.

4) Get two seconds of air time with a vehicle - Build an angular ledge and drive up with good momentum to remain in the air for two seconds.

5) Interact with an overturned car to flip it right side up - Find a vehicle and intentionally overturn it. Then go to the right side of the vehicle and interact with it to flip.

Complete all the Pitstop quests to earn a ton of XP in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

