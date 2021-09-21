Fortnite Season 8 Wrath Escaped Tenant questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

Wrath has arrived on Fortnite Island to spread some spookiness and fear among the population. Although he means no harm, his frightening disposition says otherwise.

Players looking to earn his favor can complete some challenges. These Fortnite challenges have five different stages and yield 80,000 experience points when completed.

Here's the list:

Stage 1: Spot enemy players using the Recon Scanner (0/2) - 12,000 XP

Stage 2: Use a Jump Pad or Jump Vent and travel 100 meters before landing (0/100) - 14,000 XP

Stage 3: Get a Storm Forecast from a Character (0/1) - 16,000 XP

Stage 4: Get a bounty from a bounty board (0/1) - 18,000 XP

Stage 5: Complete a bounty (0/1) - 20,000 XP

Fortnite Season 8 Wrath Escaped Tenant questline challenges (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

How to complete all Fortnite Season 8 Wrath Escaped Tenant questline challenges

There are a total of five stages to complete in the Wrath Escaped Tenant questline challenges. To begin the questline, players need to interact with Wrath, who's located at Stealthy Stronghold.

Stage 1: Spot enemy players using the Recon Scanner (0/2) - 12,000 XP

Players can find Recon Scanners in the IO Satellite and mini bases on the island. To complete this challenge, players need to fire the Recon Scanner and spot two enemy players.

Stage 2: Use a Jump Pad or Jump Vent and travel 100 meters before landing (0/100) - 14,000 XP

There is no shortage of jump pads or jump vents located on the island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players need to jump on one and travel 100 meters before landing. Jump Pads can be found at the IO Satellite base on the island.

Stage 3: Get a Storm Forecast from a Character (0/1) - 16,000 XP

Players can get a Storm Forecast for 170 gold bars. There are three characters on the island that sell it: Pitstop, Torin, and J.B. Chimpanski. They are located at Boney Burbs, Cap'n Carp Delivery Truck, and Weather Station.

Stage 4: Get a bounty from a bounty board (0/1) - 18,000 XP

There are 14 Bounty Boards on the island currently in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00). Players need to interact with anyone to complete the task.

Stage 5: Complete a bounty (0/1) - 20,000 XP

To complete the final stage of the Wrath Escaped Tenant questline challenges, players will have to eliminate a marked target. Players who successfully take out the bounty target will complete the task and receive 75 gold bars as a reward.

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed throughout multiple matches.

