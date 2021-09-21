Where to find Wrath in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

There are currently 16 NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, but that number is about to go up. Epic Games seems to add one NPC per week, with Wrath being the candidate for this week.

Wrath first made his debut in Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 1 as an Item Shop skin, costing 1,600 V-Bucks and having challenges to customize the skin. Players will now be able to interact with, buy from and complete challenges for him. First, they'll need to find him and here's where he'll be located.

A guide to finding Wrath in Fortnite

Wrath, according to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, will be landing at Stealthy Stronghold. That's not a named POI, so it won't show up on the map like Pleasant Park or Boney Burbs. It's a landmark, like many other NPC locations.

Stealthy Stronghold will soon be Wrath's new Fortnite home. (Image via Epic Games)

Stealthy Stronghold made its debut in Chapter 2 Season 5 as the home of the Predator. It has remained in the game since then and will now be the home of Wrath, the latest Fortnite NPC. Stealthy Stronghold can be found to the north of Pleasant Park, northeast of Coral Castle and west of Craggy Cliffs.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Wrath NPC & his challenges will go live in ~2 hours, he spawns in Stealthy Stronghold. Total XP: 80,000! The Wrath NPC & his challenges will go live in ~2 hours, he spawns in Stealthy Stronghold. Total XP: 80,000! https://t.co/bU1kpHznZE

Wrath, like most NPCs, will carry a new questline that players can access and complete for XP. Fortnite players will need to interact with him and select the exclamation mark to gain his questline, but only if they have a slot open. (Fortnite players can only have five active questlines at a time).

Once they do, they'll receive a set of challenges that awards a total of 80,000 XP. Here is the full list:

Spot two players with a Recon Scanner - 12k XP

Use a jump pad or jump vent and travel 100 meters before landing - 14k XP

Get a storm forecast from a character - 16k XP

Get a bounty from a bounty board - 18k XP

Complete a bounty - 20k XP

Recon Scanners can be found at IO bases from the IO chests. Although it is a fairly small chance, it's still the best way to get one. Jump pads and jump vents can be found at various alien crash sites around the Fortnite map.

Storm forecasts can be purchased for 170 gold bars from Pitstop, who can be found roaming the grounds at Boney Burbs. Bounty boards can be found in various locations around the map, including Boney Burbs, so two challenges can be completed in succession.

Completing a bounty (not necessarily the one players get for the fourth challenge) will complete the questline and award the final 20k XP for a grand total of 80k.

