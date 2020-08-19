There is an entire group of Minecraft players who enjoy the creative building aspect of the game more than anything else. The creative mode has allowed players to meticulously design and build entire villages, cities, and worlds.

This kind of gameplay has become a brand of Minecraft, but there are a lot of other games that can give you the creative tools needed to get into a building frenzy. In this article, we take a look at a few such games that can help unleash the architect within you.

5 best building games like Minecraft

1) Eco

Eco (Image credits: Steam)

Eco is a PC-only simulation game that takes all the wholesome elements from Minecraft — building, crafting, and farming, and adds its own twist to the mix. It is a game about sustainability.

To stop a meteor from colliding with your planet and destroying all life on it, you must build a sustainable society with sophisticated technology. You can set up an entire community and build it up from scratch. But beware, cut too many trees, and your new town will have too much air pollution.

2) Lego Worlds

Lego Worlds (Image credits: Lego)

Much like real-life Lego, the whole point of Lego Worlds is to create and build. You can collect 'studs' from their environment, which lets you create new buildings and even entirely new cities. There is also a brick-by-brick editor tool for those extremely particular about the execution of each of their structures.

For people who love to create from scratch, there are even terrain tools that help you create the perfect landscape for your new buildings.

3) The Sims

The Sims (Image credits: SimsVIP)

We know that this simulation game is nothing like Minecraft when it comes to gameplay. But when you're done playing around with the lives of your human pets, The Sims is a great building game at its core.

Much like Minecraft, the building mode in this game allows you to unleash your creative side, albeit in a more realistic way. Using The Sims build mode, you can create the most amazing-looking suburban homes, tiny homes, mansions, and even full-sized beach shacks, resorts, and hotels.

4) Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Image credits: Time Magazine)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a game that focuses a lot on the creative building part of the plot. You start as either a male or female builder, known as the Hero, who along with other builders, is trapped on a ship of the enemy. After your heroic escape, the game revolves around improving your building techniques and harnessing that power to create an entirely new world.

A game that allows online multiplayer with your friends, it’s the perfect opportunity for you to build and create together, much like Minecraft.

5) Fortnite: Save the World

Fortnite: Save the World (Image credits: Imgur)

While Fortnite is majorly known for its survival battle royale experience, it does have another genre to offer — co-op survival building.

In a world ravaged by a frightful zombie apocalypse, you and your friends must design and construct a home base that will last against the hordes of zombies knocking at your door. The creators of the game called it a hybrid of Minecraft and Left 4 Dead, making it the perfect title to pick up when you crave some building fun.