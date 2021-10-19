Top 5 horror games in Roblox (2021)

Roblox doesn't lack in genres, especially when it comes to horror games. There are silly ones like Murder Mystery 2, but there are many that can genuinely chill players to the bones with their use of sound, atmosphere, and story.

Here are five of the best horror games in Roblox.

Roblox: Top 5 horror games in 2021

1) Dead Silence

Is the house empty or not? (Image via Roblox)

If you’ve been on Roblox for any amount of time, Dead Silence has probably crossed your sights or been mentioned on more than one occasion, and for a good reason. It’s a terrifying game that mixes mystery with fantastic sound design.

You (or while engaging in multiplayer) are investigating the murder of Mary Shaw. Something isn’t right, as these things tend to be. The local town seems haunted by the dead ventriloquist herself. Immerse yourself in this horrifying mystery to uncover the truth.

2) Horror Elevator

Every floor has something different (Image via Roblox)

For those not wanting a one-note experience, the Horror Elevator is worth playing multiple times. This is because it isn’t set on giving players just one scenario to endure, but many.

Horror Elevator, as its name suggests, places players on an elevator that stops at random floors. When the door opens, who knows what kind of horrors you will see.

3) Finders Keepers

Survive and uncover the mystery. (Image via Roblox)

Finders Keepers blends fear, paranoia, and an immersive soundscape with music to create a thrilling and chilling experience.

As an expert paranormal investigator, the house you are investigating seems to be infested with a demon. Why? Where is the family that used to live there? And what are the hidden disks found around the house? Unraveling the secret isn’t for the faint of heart.

4) Geisha

She'll stalk you in the dark (Image via Roblox)

Do you feel something watching you? Maybe it's nothing, or perhaps it's the Geisha, an unsettling creature no one should encounter.

Geisha is based on an urban legend, known as "Teke teke," a vengeful spirit with her lower torso wholly severed. She'll chase her victims down using her arms as legs, then slice her target in half. It's your job to survive this Roblox horror game.

5) The Mirror

It's hard to ignore so many mirrors. (Image via Roblox)

Some people just see themselves in mirrors; others see something more. The Mirror explores real psychological phenomena in connection to mirrors through Roblox. Expect jump scares, noises, and eyes on your back. But worst of all, a bunker full of mirrors. Who knows if what you’re seeing is real or imagined.

Do you feel your morbid curiosity peaking? Good. Any of these Roblox horror games can satiate your craving for the macabre.

