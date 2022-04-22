5 best games like Call of Duty: Vanguard in Roblox

Call of Duty: Vanguard is known for its exciting and thrilling first-person shooter experience. Roblox has several games that offer players the same experience, albeit with less realism.

Call of Duty brought about new advancements to the genre and has been a public favorite, and it is the only duty call that gamers take very seriously. Surprisingly, Roblox has players covered with that one as well.

Roblox games like Arsenal and Unit 1968 are similar to Call of Duty: Vanguard

5) Arsenal

Arsenal is a first-person shooter game (FPS) and has been a favorite for many. More specifically, it has seen almost two billion visits and five million favorites.

The title revolves around the objective of defeating other users or teams and getting more kills depending on the game mode, which includes Standard, Competitive, Randomizer, Gun Rotation, Railgun Royale, and Concussion Mania.

Gamers gain more experience by increasing the number of kills. The more they kill, the richer they get, which means more access to weapons, melee, and character skins.

This Roblox game gives players a thrill and helps them unwind on the field by shooting their opponents without thinking twice. It also works for kids.

4) Bad Business

Max @MPControlWard Bad Business Aimbot (Roblox)



Full video on my YouTube Bad Business Aimbot (Roblox)Full video on my YouTube https://t.co/fMga80ktzs

Bad Business is a first-person shooter heavily inspired by Modern Warfare. If users relish thrilling experiences involving three-piece suits and weapons that they can't keep track of, this will be a favorite.

This title pits gamers against each other in an increasingly fast-paced 10v10 combat across arenas to give them the complete feel. It continuously allows them to change their strategies, and new equipment has them dying to try it.

There are only three game modes in this one, mainly: Kill Confirmed, King of the Hill, and Deathmatch. The game continuously keeps players on their toes.

Every time someone spawns, they barely have a few seconds to load and secure before it launches into an exciting commotion. One can attack or be attacked at any given minute. But that is what makes Bad Business so good.

3) Unit 1968

mightybaseplate @mightybaseplate Preview for our upcoming accelerator title. Showcasing some of the mechanics that we have scripted! The Unit 1968 character is a prototype character :). We will have more information released soon about the details of the project! #Roblox #Roblox Dev @rbxTC

This game on Roblox is based on events from the Vietnam War and is gripping in unimaginable ways.

Users can be American soldiers with America-based weapons and ammunition, or they can play Vietnamese soldiers and have Vietnamese-based weapons.

The title has three classes. Assault is the most common class on the battlefield. The weapons used here are made up of rifles and shotguns.

The second class is called The Sharpshooter, where people primarily use snipers. Lastly, Support Class generally uses machine guns and heavy ammo.

2) Phantom Forces

Phantom Forces is a first-person shooter game heavily inspired by MW and Battlefield but easily accessible on Roblox. Gamers have to be very thorough and develop an understanding of the field, geography, weapons, and their functions, movements, and strategic systems involved in the game.

The games in this are fast-paced and keep users engaged and buzzing with thrill. The battles take place in 13 different locations. Filled with ever-expanding weapon choices, the title has a rip-roaring seven modes that players can enjoy.

They are:

Team Deathmatch - A face-off between two teams Flare Domination - Capture and hold key points for team members on the map King of the Hill - Defend and capture the central location on the map Capture the Flag - Steal enemy flags and return to base Kill confirmed - Collect dog tags of other players by killing them Gun Game - Each time a player kills someone, they get a worse gun Infection - When someone gets killed, they join the team of reapers

Progress in the game might be slow but undoubtedly fun. This game is considered one of the best Roblox offers for FPS, with over 100 guns and various maps.

1) Energy Assault

Flare 🖤🦋 @itsjustflare I hit these a while back and never posted em anywhere. I forgot how good Energy Assault was.. might hit some more 🤔

(also yes this is Roblox lol)

(also yes this is Roblox lol) I hit these a while back and never posted em anywhere. I forgot how good Energy Assault was.. might hit some more 🤔(also yes this is Roblox lol) https://t.co/KB1a3edPEi

This FPS game has six game modes, 15 maps, 36 guns, eight kill mastery skins, seven attachments, two game passes, and 26 badges. The six game modes available in Energy Assault by Roblox are:

Team Deathmatch - One point is awarded for each kill, and the side with the most points at the end wins. Domination - There are three objectives on the map provided. Players get 1 point every 3 seconds of controlling the objective and 100 EXP for neutralizing it. Hill Control - Controlling the hill every second awards users with 1 point. The team with the most points wins. Artifact - A point is awarded to the team for every second that one holds the artifact in possession. FFA - Free For All, no teams, the player with the right amount of kills wins. Considered to be the highest mode to win. CTF - A point is awarded each time gamers capture the enemy flag and return it to theirs.

A match in Energy Assault takes approximately 10 minutes, and the team with the highest score wins.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer