Diablo 4 guide - Should you play Hardcore Mode?

One of Diablo 4’s most popular gameplay options will surely be Hardcore Mode. Those seeking the ultimate challenge can dive into this mode, where their character is deleted if they perish for any reason. There is no greater thrill in the game than tackling the hardest content, knowing that any wrong move or bad decision will lead to you starting over at Level 1. It’s a popular mode in virtually every game that offers it.

Now you don't have to play Hardcore Mode in Diablo 4; you can always be a regular player — sometimes called “Softcore Mode” — and there’s nothing wrong with that. But before you dive in, what do you need to know if you wish to go into Hardcore Mode?

Should you try Hardcore Mode in Diablo 4?

What’s Hardcore Mode in Diablo 4? It’s incredibly simple. You get one life - make it count. No matter the reason, if your character dies, that’s the end of the story. You can, of course, make plenty of Hardcore characters and try over and over to get as far as you can.

It’s a style of gameplay that’s so popular that even when games like World of Warcraft don’t have it, players create it and add it to the game through mods. In regular Diablo 4, if you die, you teleport back to your last spawn point. If you were fighting a boss, you have to start it over.

In Hardcore Mode, you do not receive that luxury. Even if you get to the final boss battle of the game, the end is the end. It’s not for all players, and that’s perfectly fine.

You will likely have to adopt different strategies and build, no matter what class you play in the game. It’s important to play safe and smart and also be defensive.

This also means some classes might be better than others in Diablo 4’s most challenging mode. Classes that are innately defensive or have ways to keep themselves safe - travel powers or temporary buffs are ideal.

If you die when you're below Level 10, you disappear, but if you’re over it, you will be remembered in the Hall of Fallen Heroes within the game. You also receive no global benefits - no shared gold, no shared stash, and no benefits that you get as Softcore Characters.

However, Hardcore Mode's Altars of Lilith will benefit your other Hardcore characters but not your Softcore characters. In that, at least, you receive some manner of advantage if you constantly grind the mode.

If you’re new to the franchise, I recommend beating the game at least once and trying out the characters you’re interested in playing. That way, you have an idea of what to expect. When playing, play defensive, avoid being caught in groups, make sure to take time to upgrade gear, and use your defensive potions when possible.

For veteran Diablo fans interested in Diablo 4’s Hardcore Mode, it’s a great idea to give it a spin. There’s nothing wrong with newcomers trying it either, but they would do well to familiarize themselves with the genre/title first. Regardless, whether solo or in a group, Hardcore Mode is the most intense way to play the franchise.

