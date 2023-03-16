WoW: Classic hardcore character, basic rules, addon, and more

Although there have been rumors of a Hardcore Mode coming to WoW: Classic, it hasn't been added to the game just yet. If it arrives at all, it will probably be around the same time as the patch 10.1 update, which won’t happen until late spring/summer 2023. However, if you want to get started as a hardcore player earlier, it’s not as difficult as you might think.

Interestingly, there’s a helpful addon, simple rules, and a server that already exists where hardcore players come together in WoW: Classic. If you’re at all curious about this challenging gameplay mode and want to try it out yourself, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get started as a WoW: Classic hardcore character

Perhaps one of the most important things that a player will need to know is the Discord server for this community. You can join them at discord.gg/classichc, and they will likely be able to answer any questions that you have about this mode. Furthermore, they can help you potentially find partners for the duos/trios mode, should they wish to.

In general, it features important information such as the WoW: Classic servers that are used, current rulesets, all hardcore guilds, and much more. For example, if you play on North American servers, you’ll want to join the Bloodsail Buccaneers server, and if you’re on EU servers, you’ll join the Hydraxian Waterlords. If you’re going to play Hardcore Wrath of the Lich King, you must either join Maladath (US) or Giantstalker (EU).

Technically, you can play anywhere, but if you want to be a part of the community and see notifications on player deaths and things of that nature, you’ll want to join the hardcore servers.

The most important thing that you require is the addon. You can find this addon on the ClassicHC website or anywhere you normally download World of Warcraft addons from. Fortunately, it's installed in the same way as all other addons for WoW: Classic.

Furthermore, the addon has built-in safety checks and rules, which will validate the run once you complete it. It even has anti-cheat features that prevent players from trying to cheat their way into immortality.

Of course, you can choose not to follow certain rules, but doing so will prevent your run from being verified and won't put you on the leaderboard if that's what you're after. Additionally, you won't be able to join hardcore dungeons or raids.

In general, the rules of this game mode in WoW: Classic are fairly simple. If you die, it’s game over. You must remain a ghost or delete that character completely. You can use any talent or profession that you want, but certain class abilities are forbidden. You're not allowed to use Warlock Soulstones and Shaman Resurrection, and Paladins cannot use Bubble/Hearth or Light of Elune/Heart combos.

Interestingly, you cannot use Auto Unstuck to get out of sticky situations either. You can only use gear that you've either crafted, received as a quest reward, received as a drop, or purchased from an NPC. Players are allowed to PvP, but only in open-world or the STV Arena. Unfortunately, you can’t queue in battlegrounds or use faction PvP gear.

Next up, you cannot use the Auction House or trade with any other player, even if it’s for something like mage food. While you can use World/Player buffs, you cannot ask for them. As for grouping, you're forbidden from grouping in the open-world of WoW: Classic.

According to the rules, full hardcore dungeon groups are allowed, but this is restricted to only one run of each dungeon per character. As such, here's the list of authorized dungeons:

Dungeon Max. Level (Era/SoM) Max. Level (TBC) Ragefire Chasm 18 20 The Deadmines 26 24 Wailing Caverns 24 24 Shadowfang Keep 30 25 Blackfathom Deeps 32 28 Stockades 32 29 Razorfen Kraul 38 31 Gnomeregan 38 32 Razorfen Downs 46 41 Scarlet Monastery 45 44 Uldaman 51 44 Zul'Farrak 54 50 Maraudon 55 52 Sunken Temple 60 54 Blackrock Deeps 60 54 Lower Blackrock Spire 60 62 Scholomance 60 62 Dire Maul 60 62 Upper Blackrock Spire 60 62 Stratholme 60 62 Hellfire Ramparts 64 Blood Furnace 65 The Slave Pens 66 The Underbog 67 Mana Tombs 68 All remaining TBC dungeons have a MAX level of 70.

Players can use mounts, but the store-bought Reawakened Phase Hunter is forbidden for WoW: Classic hardcore characters. Should you overcome all of these challenges and hit the level cap, you finally become an Immortal.

Although you can play as Duo/Trios, all involved players must start together at level 1 and should all have the addon. While this might sound easy, all of these players share a life. If someone in the group dies, the others are expected to give up as well.

Additionally, these players must either start in the same area or meet in the same area before leveling up to two. Duos/Trios can never leave each other’s sides unless certain quests require it, such as Druid quests. Furthermore, all of these players have to be online at the same time. One benefit, though, is that players can trade crafted/found items, gold, and conjured items while in a duo/trio.

Keeping all of this in mind, if you’re still interested in playing a hardcore character in WoW: Classic, you can simply use the information given above to get started. Although fans hope that an official version will arrive in-game, for now, there's already a burgeoning community that welcomes new players.

