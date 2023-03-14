Recent leaks suggest Hardcore Mode could be coming to World of Warcraft: Classic

World of Warcraft: Classic could receive a very interesting feature in the future in the form of Hardcore mode; however, while this isn’t confirmed, Twitter user Meorawr found something very interesting in the 10.1 PTR code. While looking at the game, a few people have found popups for “Hardcore” realms.

While World of Warcraft: Classic is already for die-hard players who miss the way the game “used to be,” this could be a very interesting feature to add to Blizzard’s classic MMO officially.

Could Hardcore Mode be on the way to World of Warcraft: Classic?

On March 10, 2023, Twitter user Solanya shared some very interesting code from the 10.1 PTR of World of Warcraft. They posted Meorawr's findings and showed the actual code that was discovered.

In the code of 10.1’s PTR, their teases of this challenge mode were found, and while there are no further details, there is something interesting about it. There are warnings for Realm Selection/Character creation in this code, so if it came to World of Warcraft: Classic, or even the Retail servers, it would no doubt be a popular feature.

While there are no official servers that support this, if you’re in North America, you can find Hardcore players on Bloodsail Buccaneers, and Hydraxian Waterlords for European players.

Even though it’s not officially supported in the game, there are established community rules for “Classic Hardcore” in WoW: Classic. Even at least one raiding guild is built on this ruleset.

If you die in the game for any reason, you must delete your character upon death. You can choose not to delete them, but you must leave them as a ghost and never log onto them. The Auction House cannot be used, nor can you trade with players. You can only use what you loot or create for yourself.

In WoW: Classic’s ruleset for this mode, you can group for dungeons, but never in the open world. You can’t use self-resurrect items, nor can you solicit chat for global buffs. These strict rules offer a unique challenge for players who feel like they’ve done it all in the MMO.

