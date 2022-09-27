WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King guide - How to install addons

While not everyone agrees that addons for WoW Classic should exist, they’re still available for the Wrath of the Lich King expansion. These additions make otherwise frustrating game experiences much more palatable for certain players. They can do anything from automatically accepting quests, guiding players to targets, or warning them of incoming danger in a raid.

Thankfully, installing addons in WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King is a relatively simple process. Players can mostly use the Curseforge app to search for and download the addons they’re looking for.

Players who want to learn how to install addons manually can refer to the guide below.

How to Install WoW Classic addons for the Lich King expansion

Most players can simply open up the Curseforge app, search for addons in 3.4.0 (WoW Classic Lich King) and install them automatically. However, gamers with Windows 11 and the “Windows Insider” builds cannot do that.

Prerequisites

For Windows users, WinRAR is the ideal program to extract mods as you can simply use the “Extract Here” option to put the contents where you want them. Mac users will likely want to use StuffitExpander.

First, head to the Curseforge website, search for WoW Classic addons for Lich King - 3.4.0 and download the ones you want to use in-game. It’s easier to simply download all addons to one folder on your desktop or even directly to your World of Warcraft folder.

You’ll also need to know your WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King folder location. This will vary for many people, but the default is:

C:\Program Files\Battle.net\World of Warcraft\_classic_\Interface\AddOns

Steps to install addons for WoW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King

Download the desired addons

Save them to a folder on your PC

Unzip and extract these addons via WinRAR to your WoW Classic Addons folder (default location provided above)

After the AddOns have been placed in the correct folder, launch WoW

Look for the AddOns button on the Character Select screen.

Check the list to make sure all AddOns are listed, and check “Load out of date addons”

Double-checking the folders once extracted is recommended. Windows’ ZIP Extractor usually puts the extracted contents into another folder. In this case, you’ll need to double click the addon folder, copy the folder inside and paste it into the main AddOns folder.

Your WoW AddOns folder will likely look something like this (Image via Sportskeeda)

If the addon is wrapped in another folder, you will not see it in your in-game list. If you are not seeing your addons, double-check your folders in the AddOns folder of the game. Using WinRAR on Windows is the recommended option as it tends to extract to a folder directly.

If you cannot use an addon manager like Curseforge, you’ll also have to manually update addons the same way. While this is a frustrating process, it's the only way to manually modify your World of Warcraft install now that the Classic experience has expanded.

