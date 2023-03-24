Where to find Occultist in Diablo 4

The Occultist is a unique NPC that players have encountered in Diablo 4 during the early access beta stages. The character will most likely be featured in the regular beta weekend (March 24-27) and later when the full game launches (June 6).

Although there isn't much information on how to unlock this NPC and their spawn locations, here's everything that's known about the Occultist in Diablo 4.

Occultist location in Diablo 4

As of now, the Occultist in Diablo 4 can be found inside a hut in the northeastern part of Kyovashad. As of now, it's unclear if this is the only place where the NPC spawns or at a specific location in every town.

Moreover, it is still unclear how to unlock the character. Having said that, it's believed that players will either have to hit level 25 or complete their first dungeon and pick up a Codex of Power to access the Occultist and their services.

It's also believed that players will have to unlock other NPCs like the Blacksmith and the Alchemist before they can do the same with the Occultist. Thus, players may unlock these two NPCs and then grind their way to level 25 before checking if they've successfully unlocked the character in Diablo 4.

What services does Occultist offer?

The Occultist can be used to extract Legendary Aspects from a piece of gear. Although this comes at a hefty price, it's worth the cost. The extracted Aspect is stored in the player's inventory, where players can view their stats and the gear that it can be used on.

Similar to Aspect extraction, the Occultist can also reapply or "imprint" these extracted Aspects on another piece of gear. Imprinting a gear gives them better stats, but Aspects once imprinted cannot be extracted.

The Occultist can also craft Sigils in Diablo 4. When consumed, these Sigils increase the difficulty of a dungeon. As is the case with all high-tier content in RPG games, the higher the dungeon difficulty, the better the rewards. So players on the hunt for better quality loot can craft a Sigil at this NPC, and then consume it before going into a dungeon searching for better loot.

The Occultist can also enchant gear pieces for players. Using this service, players can reroll affixes or predetermined stat bonuses on a piece of gear. Moreover, they can choose to reroll a single affix on pieces of gear with the expectation that they will get better stats out of it.

For now, these are the only services that the Occultist has to offer in Diablo 4. It's unclear if the developers will add additional services to this NPC once the full game goes live. But for now, players can use these services to make their characters lethal.

