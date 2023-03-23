How to unlock and use Aspects in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 includes a new Aspects system that allows you to design a wide range of character builds. Aspects include passive skill bonuses and abilities such as charged bolts, which get two more projectiles at a higher Mana cost, an enhanced probability of hitting critical strikes, and various other benefits.

These may be obtained by defeating foes in dungeons and can be examined in a book called the Codex of Power. Aspects are classified into Utility, Mobility, Defense, and other categories. You'll need the assistance of an Occultist named Demyan to incorporate them into your gear.

Using Aspects to leverage passive skills in Diablo 4

As is the tradition with this beloved RPG, Diablo 4 offers myriad techniques to help you gain an edge in the battles in its unforgiving world called Sanctuary. One of the greatest methods to develop a strong build is to farm for Aspects, which are passive boosts/skills. It should be noted that these enhancements may only be imprinted on Rare or Legendary gear.

To begin, farm for Aspects by killing foes in Diablo 4's dungeons. If you have finished a dungeon and wish to replay it, you can refer to this detailed guide on how to keep resetting completed dungeons. After collecting some Aspects and attaining level 15, you can visit the Occultist, who can be found in all main hub places.

You can then use the following pointers to imprint Aspects onto your Rare or Legendary Gear:

Speak with Demyan the Occultist to open up the Aspects menu. The very first tab is the Imprint Aspects section which consists of four empty boxes on the left side of the screen: Item, Codex of Power, Aspect from your inventory, and Item Preview. Proceed to select the desired gear from the right side of your screen and deposit it in the Item box on the left side of the screen. Below the placed item you can choose the Codex of Powerbox which in turn opens up the list of available Aspects. To apply the Aspects to the gear you will require Veiled Crystals and Gold. Proceed to select Imprint Aspect to complete the process.

You must interact with Demyan the Occultist to imprint Aspects (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

You can easily monitor all of the available Aspects from the Collections menu, and you can even use filters to organize them by class to have a better understanding of the Aspects you own. Furthermore, you can hover over the locked Aspects to check the conditions required to unlock them.

Apart from enhancing the gear, you can also alter the look of your in-game character by retaining the stats of your favorite gear and applying the look of the visually superior gear. Feel free to refer to this guide on how to use transmog to change character's appearance.

More about Diablo 4

Diablo 4 launches on June 6, 2023, but you can play the open beta between March 24, 2023 (9:00 am PT) and March 27, 2023 (noon PT). In the meantime, you can check out our team’s early access preview of Diablo 4.

The beta includes five classes: Necromancer, Barbarian, Druid, Sorceress, and Rogue, which allow for a wide range of builds. You can peruse this Barbarian build guide to get started with this beginner-friendly class and wreak havoc in the Sanctuary and initiate your loot farming.

