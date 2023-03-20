How to use transmog to change character appearance in Diablo 4

With the Early Access period of Diablo 4 coming to an end, fans are waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the open beta that's slated to arrive this week. As the Diablo series is known to offer a plethora of items that alter the character's appearance, the community will be pleased to know that Diablo 4 features a transmog system.

You can use the Wardrobes that are scattered across major hub areas in Diablo 4 to alter your in-game character’s appearance. The transmog feature allows you to retain the stats of a powerful gear while applying the look of your esthetically favorite gear items.

Although classes and various stat boosts are the main draw of Diablo 4, it's undeniable that the game also offers a wide variety of clothing and outfits that you can equip to give your character a unique and more personalized appearance.

Using the Wardrobes to alter your character's appearance in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 features a robust transmog system that lets you alter your character’s arm gear, pants, gloves, and more using the Wardrobe. This can be accessed as early as Kyovashad, the very first town that you encounter in the game. However, you must first salvage the armor by visiting the blacksmith.

You can refer to this comprehensive guide on how to salvage gear in the world of Sanctuary. Once salvaged, you can open up the map and look for the Wardrobe icon.

You must then use the following pointers to change your character's appearance:

Interacting with the Wardrobe opens up a new screen with your character displayed on the left. To the right, you'll see all of the available armor pieces that you can choose from. The items that you've salvaged using the blacksmith can be found here. Just below this section, you will notice a Variants tab. You can use this option to see the available variations of the armor piece that you've selected. At the bottom, you will also find the Select a Pigment tab, which lets you choose from a variety of color schemes for that gear.

You can change the character appearance using a Wardrobe (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Upon finalizing the look of your character, you can save it in the Ensemble slots, which are in the top right corner of the Wardrobe screen. This way, you can save your favorite looks and easily switch between them throughout the course of the game.

You can further alter your in-game character’s appearance by applying makeup, body markings, and jewelry. If you're interested in truly personalizing your gameplay experience, make sure to check out the transmog feature and experiment with different clothing items in the game.

More about Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is set to officially release on June 6, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The recent early access beta was positively received, but has been marred by server issues, request has timed out errors, and long queues, preventing many players from getting into the game.

At the time of writing, the game has five prominent classes: Necromancer, Rogue, Druid, Sorceress, and Barbarian. You can check out this guide that covers the best Rogue build skills, specialization, and more.

If you've missed the early access beta, you can delve into the upcoming open beta period that starts off on March 24, 2023 (9:00 am PT) and ends on March 27 (12 pm PT). You'll be able to choose from the available classes and explore the Fractured Peaks region in the game. You can check out our team's preview of the early access version.

