How to change appearance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Team Ninja's latest souls-like adventure Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, takes you into the Three Kingdoms Period, considered one of the bloodiest eras in Chinese history. The Han Dynasty was doomed to collapse, leading to a massive power vacuum across China, which saw the rise of several kingdoms vying for power. In this set-up, you'll find yourself as you begin your journey in Wo Long.

The main antagonist in the title summons demonic forces and unleashes them into China to gain control of the power vacuum. In addition to fluid combat mechanics involving fierce hand-to-hand combat through historically accurate weapons, Wo Long features plenty of parrying around with magic through a comprehensive set of wizardry spells.

Like Team Ninja's previous souls-like title Nioh, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty also features an in-depth character customization system. You don't have to stick to one appearance. Like Nioh, you can customize your character until you find a design that suits your needs.

Walkthrough on how to reset your character appearance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Speak to the Immortal Wizard, who resides in the hidden village in Mt. Tianzhushan (Image via Koei Tecmo)

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you won't be able to change your character's appearance right away. Therefore, it's recommended that you spend some time customizing your character on the character creation screen at the beginning of the game to avoid any regrets. However, as you progress through the game's story, you'll eventually unlock the ability to change your appearance.

To change your character's appearance, you'll need to speak to Zuo Ci, who resides in the house on the main platform of the Hidden Village.

However, you won't be able to access the Hidden Village immediately until you've made enough progress in the game. Additionally, Zuo Ci won't be available on your first visit, but he will become available once you've completed a few core missions.

You must complete certain game parts to access the Character Creation menu in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

You must finish Part 2, The Demon Fort of Yellow Heaven, to unlock access to the Hidden Village at Mt. Tianzhushan.

Once you've completed Part 2, you'll need to progress further into the game and complete the main story quest, In Search of the Immortal Wizard.

Once you've unlocked Zuo Ci by completing In Search of the Immortal Wizard, speak with him inside the hut. Select "Character Creation" from the list of options he provides you.

While you're at it, you can also reset your character's attributes if you wish to.

How to navigate through the Character Creation menu in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Character Creation menu in Wo Long (Image via Koei Tecmo)

To access the Character Creation menu in Wo Long, you'll need to speak with Zuo Ci, the Immortal Wizard, who resides at the Hidden Village in Mt. Tianzhushan. Once you've found him inside the hut in front of the Hidden Village Battle Flag, interact with him and follow these easy steps:

Interact with Zuo Ci and select the "Character Creation" option from his four options.

You will enter the Character Creation menu, identical to the one you encountered at the beginning of the game.

Additionally, it's worth noting that the other options presented by Zuo Ci - "Reset Parameters" and "Accolade Reward" - allow you to reset your character's attributes and claim rewards for achievements, respectively. However, to access the Character Creation menu, you must select the third option, "Character Creation."

Customize your character's appearance using the various options available. Once satisfied with your changes, go forward and save your new appearance.

Exit the menu and continue your game with your newly customized character.

This wraps up our guide on changing your character's appearance in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. If you find this helpful walkthrough, then make sure to check Sportskeeda's other related content on Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

