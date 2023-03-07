How to respec skill points in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a souls-like from Team Ninja, the same team that developed the Nioh series. The game takes a lot of inspiration from its predecessor while adding more mechanics, such as the parry system. Combat heavily revolves around this parry system and the spirit meter.

Players can also invest in various skill trees to enhance their power and make them more potent against enemies. Creating such builds requires players to invest virtue points into the various elements. People who want to experiment with builds or are afraid of accidentally putting points into the wrong element might wonder if there is a way to respec them.

The answer to that question is yes. People can respec their points, and this guide will cover how to do so.

Players must reach a certain point in the story of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to unlock respeccing.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty players must complete the fifth primary mission, the “In Search of the Immortal Wizard” main battlefield mission. In this mission, players team up with Hong Jing to search for her missing master in a bamboo forest.

After completing this mission, players will be able to talk to an NPC by the name of Zuo Ci in the hidden village. They should also ensure they have unlocked the fast travel point in the village to travel to and from here easily.

Zuo Ci is the leader of this village, and his house is located to the left of the battle flag in the village. Talking to him will give access to the “Reset Parameters” option to open a menu similar to the virtue leveling menu. The difference is that players can freely unallocate and allocate points from any of the virtue elements.

Pressing Down on the D-pad will unallocate a point, and pressing up will allocate a point. On the left, people can see the number of points still left to allocate. Talking to Zuo Ci will allow everyone to reset their builds and experiment with new ones free of cost.

There are many build possibilities in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and many weapon types. It is only natural to let players experiment and invest in whatever skill trees they want and be able to jump ship whenever they want as well.

A little bit about the game

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a challenging role-playing game that requires a lot of patience and skill to master. It takes place in the Three Kingdoms era, with many mythological monsters thrown in for people to fight. It has a deep weapon, martial arts, and elemental virtue system that allows for complex builds that can take advantage of the game's various mechanics.

The parry and spirit system makes for challenging, intense, and deep combat, which can be highly satisfying to master. So far, the game has received excellent reviews and is available to play on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes