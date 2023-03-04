5 best early-game builds in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features high-intensity boss battles and provides a variety of weapons that players can use. There are intricate mechanics like Spells/Skills, Martial Arts, Divine Beasts, and more that help them gain an edge in the unforgiving game world.

This action-RPG comprises a Virtue system that is categorized into Fire, Wood, Water, Earth, and Metal. Every weapon and spell is associated with these virtues. Players can therefore form cohesive builds that leverage the weapons' capabilities and boost the elemental damage on their enemies.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Fire, Water Ranged, and 3 more early-game builds to use in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty allows players to have their own builds that leverage the five virtues to gain an advantage over their foes. One can go for the Fire build to utilize the Fire spells/skills in the early phases of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty or opt for a subtle Water build to afflict enemies with freeze status effects.

Players can try out the following builds in the early game sections:

1) Fire build

This build is focused on Fire and Water Virtue (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Players can go for an aggressive fire warrior-type build in the early sections of the game. For it to be effective, one can use the Iron Sword or Iron Spetum. They must check the weapon affiliations with virtues that are denoted by different grades. For example, Iron Spetum has a B-grade Fire Virtue, which implies that players must resort to Fire spells to have an added advantage.

They can level up the Wood Virtue in tandem with Fire as the former enhances health (HP) and increases spell duration. Therefore, one can boost the Fire spell duration and cause significant damage using options like Fire Bolt, Flame Weapon, and others.

2) Water-Ranged build

A ranged build that leverages Water Virtue (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Players who wish to keep some distance from their foes can opt for this Water-Ranged build. It involves using weapons like Chivalrous Swordsman Dual Swords or Wooden Poled Spear. Coupling it with ranged options like Colonel Repeating Crossbow or Bamboo Bow enhances this build.

Players can resort to the Unseeable Form Water spell to become invisible to enemies for a short time. Alternatively, one can unlock the Frozen Spear Trap to impale their foes with icicle traps. Along with Water Virtue, they can focus on Fire Virtue, which complements each other effectively in combat.

3) Earth build

The Earth build is focused on heavy damage (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Earth Virtue allows players to enhance their inventory weight limit and spirit gained from deflecting enemy attacks. Therefore, one must resort to countering an opponent rather than dodging to leverage this particular choice. The Great Club of Polaris and Bronze Halberd are some of the best weapons that are ideal for this build.

Rock Spike, Enhanced Defense, and Mighty Shockwave are some of the potent Earth spells that complement the player. One can also use ranged weapons like crossbows and bows to defeat enemies from a safe distance.

4) Pyro Sword build

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the Pyro Sword build requires a Drought Demon Blade and can be enhanced with the Unscrupulous Hero armor set in the later parts of the game. As the name suggests, it is a Fire Virtue-focused build and can be used in tandem with Water Virtue as well.

Players must equip Amplify Damage, Fire Bolt, or any other Fire spells to make this build work effectively in battle. The Pyro Sword build is extremely potent for crowd-control tactics, especially during the earlier parts of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty when players are just getting used to combat mechanics.

5) Fire Spellsword build

This build is solely a Fire Virtue one that focuses on Fire spells like Amplify Damage, Blasting Flare, and/or Flame Weapon. To power it up, players can acquire the Engulfing Inferno by letting go of the Flame Weapon spell later on in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

As for weapon selection, one can opt for the Sky Piercing Halberd or Dual Reaper Halberds, which have an A+ Fire Virtue grade. Players are free to resort to Flying General’s Bow, which has a good Fire Virtue rating as well.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, developed by Team Ninja and backed by publisher Koei Tecmo, is receiving positive reviews from critics and players alike. Fans of Bloodborne and the Dark Souls trilogy will admire the art style and storytelling of this game.

