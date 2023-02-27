Sons of the Forest allows you to wield a diverse array of weapons in your quest to survive some harrowing ordeals in-game. The Crossbow is a unique weapon that adds an archaic variance to players' gameplay, provided they can locate and obtain the same.

Sons of the Forest, the long-awaited sequel to the 2018 title The Forest, sold more than two million units in the first 24 hours, with an all-time concurrent player peak of 414,257 when writing this article. The latest survival horror video game has been received positively by players and critics alike, with praise heaped on the haunting ambiance and tense environment.

This article lists all available information on how to get the Crossbow in Sons of the Forest.

Everything to know about acquiring Crossbow in Sons of the Forest

You will be able to find a Crossbow in-game during your exploration. To begin with, you need to obtain a Shovel to help you get hold of the Maintenance Keycard. The Shovel is a useful tool in Sons of the Forest and can be acquired by exploring the overworld.

You will need a Rope Gun, an Air Tank, and a rebreather to get the Shovel in Sons of the Forest. To get the Shovel, you need to follow the steps below:

Make your way to the cave that lies west of the snowy mountains that can be found in the middle of the map. You will notice that there is an intersection of three streams at the entrance of the cave.

Once you are inside, you will be able to see a rope. Take hold of the cloth hanging from it and use the rope gun to move across into the cave.

You will be able to notice an O2 canister where you land at the end that you can pick up. Once you have equipped the rebreather, dive into the water and swim down.

Once you are out of the water, you will have several enemies to dispatch of. There's also an O2 canister to be picked up, provided players can notice it. Once you are past the enemies, you will notice a slide taking you further down.

You will find yourself in a pool of water at the end of it. Climb out onto the rocks nearby. You will notice an illuminated portion of the cave with a lot of loot to get a hold of. Continue ahead.

You will get into a room with two dead bodies. Further ahead, take the right opening. Soon you will be able to see another illumination portion in the cave but be aware that there are enemies nearby. Be quick to grab the flashlight attachment from one of the dead bodies.

Continue straight ahead and dive into the water ahead. When you get out of the water, you will find a narrow passage ahead of you infested with enemies. Make your way forward till you find the dead body with the Shovel.

You will also need to get a hold of the Maintenance Keycard in Sons of the Forest to obtain the Crossbow.

Maintenance Keycard location (Image via Sons of the Forest)

The Maintenance Keycard is located northwest of the snowy mountains in the map's center and near the cave where you found the Shovel. Refer to the screenshot to grasp the exact location. The location will have what looks like survey equipment placed.

Equip the Shovel that you acquired and start digging. This will reveal a hatch called 'Maintenance A' that will give you access to an underground location. Climb down the ladder and walk down the corridor till you reach the first door on the right.

This will lead to another room, at the end of which you will find the Maintenance Keycard.

Sons of the Forest players can get the Crossbow by following the aforementioned steps.

Crossbow location (Image via Sons of the Forest)

The cave with the Crossbow is in the northwestern part of the island, with golf carts around its entrance. Keep moving ahead. You will come across a hatch. Climb down the ladder.

You will find yourself in a room with dead bodies. Use the Maintenance Key to open the locked door. Walk ahead into the room with plants.

As you move forward, look for a corpse on the right. It will have the Crossbow.

Sons of the Forest players have faced several technical issues, including crashes, errors, and glitches. Given that it is in early access, fans will be hoping that the developers will quickly address these issues in the near future.

