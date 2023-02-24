Sons of the Forest "keeps crashing on PC" Steam error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The long-anticipated launch of Sons of the Forest finally happened on Steam on February 23. Players are finally dipping their toes into what Endnight Games has to offer, provided they can make it to the title through all the errors. Several reports have filtered in from players ever since the game's release with complaints about various errors and crashes.

Sons of the Forest is a sequel to The Forest, which was released on early access in 2014 and had a full release in 2018. The survival horror title quickly became a commercial success, with players especially loving the open world and the non-linear experience.

Players were eagerly waiting to see what the developers had in store for them, with the sequel and the early access period for Sons of the Forest is now live. But crashes and errors affect the player experience and immersion into the title. This article notes some ways players can deal with the crash issue on Steam for the game.

No permanent solution to "keeps crashing on Steam" error for Sons of the Forest, but some fixes can be tried

Given that Sons of the Forest is out in early access, technical issues, glitches, errors, and crashes are expected and will likely be addressed by developers. While there is currently no permanent solution to the title crashing on Steam, players can try to tackle the matter in a few ways.

1) Verify the integrity of game files

If players repeatedly face crashes while trying to play Sons of the Forest, they should first and foremost verify the integrity of the game files on Steam. This can fix any broken or missing files and thus may stop the constant crashes.

To verify the integrity of the game files, players should follow these steps:

Launch Steam and make your way to your library

Right-click on Sons of the Forest and choose the Properties option, which will open a new window

Choose the Local Files option on the left-hand side of the newly opened window

Finally, choose the Verify integrity of game files option to start the process

Steam will then verify and validate the game files and fix if any of them are missing or broken.

2) Update your GPU driver

Game crashes can, at times, be resolved by updating your GPU to the latest driver patch available for it. This step can be taken by installing them through the available desktop apps for AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel. The process should happen automatically if their system is connected to the internet, with players merely having to install it.

Players should also ensure that they have the latest version of DirectX and Visual C++ Redistributables installed on their system. Players can also add the game as an exclusion to their anti-virus application on their PC to ensure that the latter does not affect the former.

3) Reinstall the game

While this measure may seem drastic, reinstalling a title fixes the crashing issue often for players. Since no permanent solution is currently available for these crashes, players can try uninstalling and reinstalling the game on their Steam client.

4) Update the game as soon as a patch arrives

Developers will address these issues and concerns in a series of patches sooner rather than later. Players should keep an eye out for when the next update drops and quickly download and install it on their Steam client.

