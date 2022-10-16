How to update your Nvidia and AMD GPU drivers

All gamers know the importance of updating their GPU (graphics processing unit) drivers to get the best possible in-game performance out of their rig. Fortunately, the process is easy for both Nvidia and AMD-based machines. This article will elaborate on how one can make the most of their gaming PC powered by an AMD or Nvidia video card.

Updating Nvidia and AMD GPU drivers on PC

Nvidia and AMD are the two most dominant GPU providers in today's PC industry. Both brands offer in-house software for users to update video card drivers seamlessly. However, one can also get things done from the Device Manager application available on Windows.

How to update Nvidia GPU drivers

For an Nvidia-based GPU, you can download the Geforce Experience app from the official website of the company. Once installed, the application is pretty easy to navigate. It automatically notifies you if an update is available and lets you install it with one click.

If you are looking to avoid downloading extra applications, the Nvidia Control Panel is enough to keep a tab on your system's GPU driver. Follow these steps to enable automatic update searches via the Nvidia Control Panel:

Right-click on the desktop and click on the Nvidia Control Panel option. Click on the Help menu and select Updates. Select the Preferences tab. Check the box beside 'Automatically check for updates' option to keep an automatic tab. Now, move to the Updates tab and select the 'Check for updates' option to look for available downloads or force a manual search. If an update is available, you'll be provided a link to the relevant drive page on Nvidia's website. Download and install the update to keep your drivers up-to-date.

How to update AMD GPU drivers

One can download the free Adrenaline Edition program to access an easy-to-use interface to update AMD-based GPU drivers. Similar to Geforce Experience, Adrenaline also offers options for gamers to further optimize their system's performance.

If you want to avoid downloading third-party applications, make use of AMD's automatic-detect-and-install tool to make the process seamless. Download and run the application to scan for available updates for your driver.

How to use Device Manager to update any GPU driver

Follow these steps to make use of the Device Manager application to update your GPU drivers:

In the Start Menu search, type Device Manager and open it. Under 'Display adapters', locate your video card. Right-click on the card name and choose 'Update driver'. Lastly, choose the 'Search automatically for updated driver software' option and continue following the on-screen instructions.

How to perform a manual search

You can also choose to manually search for available driver updates from the manufacturers' website. Be it AMD or Nvidia; you can search for their video card model and get the best drivers available for it. With this process, you can simply download and install the driver.

While there are many options to keep your drivers updated, GeForce Experience and AMD Adrenaline can definitely make the process very easy, while providing options for further in-game optimization. However, searching for drivers manually can help avoid unnecessary updates for those looking to install only essential ones.

Poll : 0 votes