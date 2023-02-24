Sons of the Forest "Steam error E502 L3": How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Sons of the Forest is now available for PC players on Steam. The successor to the hit 2014 open-world survival game once again strands players on an island with mutants. With solo and co-op multiplayer options available, developer Endnight's latest project is bound to be immensely popular. This week, the game has topped the Steam charts as the best-selling game on Valve's digital storefront.

However, players have been reporting the E502 L3 error when browsing for the game. This is not unexpected, with issues expected to crop up on and around launch day.

How to fix Steam Error E502 L3 for Sons of the Forest?

Unfortunately, there is nothing players can do about it. The Steam error E502 L3 has to do with Valve's servers for the game's Steam page. Since Sons of the Forest has been in the spotlight with its debut release, fans likely flocked to purchase the game in droves. The previous game's successful formula certainly helped on top of the appeal of the innovations and additions this time around.

Nevertheless, this likely resulted in the page crashing, making fans unable to make a transaction. After all, the multiplayer component is undoubtedly enticing, allowing up to eight players to survive together and fight against the island's horrors.

Thankfully, the store page is up as of writing this article. It is possible that traffic could fluctuate further, which could cause the Steam page to go down again in the future. In that case, players must be patient until it is back up.

What is Sons of the Forest about?

Sons of the Forest is an open-world survival game. Players control a task force member sent to a remote island in search of a missing billionaire. Things take a nosedive as the team crashlands onto the uncharted isles. The only survivors are the protagonist and NPC partner Kelvin, the latter powered by AI. Since the game takes place after the events of the 2014 story, returning players will catch up with familiar terminology, including artifacts.

However, the gameplay is the star of the show. Like the previous Forest game and many others of the genre, players will need to hunt for resources, find shelter and fend off hungry cannibals and mutants. Players must also manage factors like strength, hunger, thirst, and sleep.

Picking the perfect spot to build a base for recovery and defense is also essential. On that note, crafting and interaction are improved over the first game as it is more natural and realistic this time around. From bridges and cabins to weapons, there are many items and utilities o craft and manage.

Backed by the Unity engine, the game boasts rich visuals ranging from lighting to dense foliage. Since the game is in early access, players will develop the game based on community feedback. As such, those looking forward to the final release will have to wait a while.

Sons of the Forest was developed by developer Endnight Games and published by Newnight.

