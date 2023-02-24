Sons of the Forest "Multiplayer not working" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Unable to join your friends in Sons of the Forest? The highly anticipated sequel to Endnight Games’ 2014 title, The Forest, was launched in early access on February 23, 2023. Fans were excited to taste the eeriness of the open-world horror survival game, which offers both single-player and multiplayer experiences.

While the game is incredibly exhilarating, players have been limited from enjoying the action-rich title due to multiple bugs and glitches. Being an early-access game, Sons of the Forest is neither naturally immune to irksome errors nor bugs. Evidently, many gamers haven’t been able to join their friends’ multiplayer lobbies due to unexplainable hiccups.

For those unaware, players can easily host or join a multiplayer Sons of the Forest session by selecting Multiplayer from the lobby screen and then clicking on Host to create a server or Join to enter one.

Luckily, a few workarounds can fix the annoying "Multiplayer not working" error. The article's next section quotes some possible user-sided reasons and ways to eliminate the cause, allowing players to explore the dangers of a remote island with friends.

Here's why you are unable to join Multiplayer in Sons of the Forest and how you can fix the issue

The troublesome "Multiplayer not working" error can directly result from a bad network connection, firewall/anti-virus settings hiccup, or corrupted game files. If so, users can easily fix the problem with some techniques.

However, the error could also be server-sided, meaning it may require the developers’ intervention. You may be unable to join your friend's or any multiplayer server due to an internal bug or overbearing player traffic that may cause the hosting servers to misbehave.

Whatever the reason, take a look at the following workarounds that may help eliminate the error.

Check your internet connection

As most gamers may know, a network hiccup is the most common reason behind multiplayer errors in titles like Sons of the Forest. Make sure to perform a ping test and check if the connection is stable.

Try the following steps to mitigate a network issue:

Restart your router and modem. Switch to a direct (ethernet) connection over Wi-Fi. If possible, switch to a different network. Disconnect from VPN services.

If none of the aforementioned tips work, contact your ISP for further help.

Restart your PC

Try a simple system restart if your network connection isn't the problem. Often, minor OS glitches can cause unintended hiccups in video games and other software. Rebooting your PC can fix such issues and allow you to get back to enjoying Sons of the Forest with your friends.

Make sure to keep Sons of the Forest and your system up to date

Generally, in the case of early-access games like Sons of the Forest, the developers release frequent updates to patch up certain bugs and glitches. Make sure that you and your friends have the latest game version downloaded.

Version mismatches can cause the multiplayer function to misbehave. While you're at it, make sure that your operating system and graphics drivers are also up to date.

Verify game files

Corrupted game files can sometimes cause annoying errors like the "Multiplayer not working" issue. To verify game files for Sons of the Forest, open your Steam library, right-click on the game, and select Properties > Local Files tab > Verify integrity of game files…

Allow the process to complete, then restart Steam and launch the game. Try joining a multiplayer session to see if it works.

Allow the game’s executable file through your system’s firewall or antivirus

Note the save location of Sons of the Forest’s executable file. If you use Windows Defender as the primary antivirus tool, go to the Windows Security app and click on the Firewall & Network Protection side tab.

Next, click on the "Allow an app through firewall" option. Make sure that the game’s executable is allowed through the firewall. If not, use the Browse option to add the file to the list of allowed applications.

If a third-party antivirus program protects your system, make sure that the executable is allowed through its grid.

It could be a server problem

A server bug or glitch could also cause the "Multiplayer not working" error.

Sons of the Forest successfully launched on February 23, with over 200,000 concurrent users. Unfortunately, immense player traffic and numerous bugs have restricted several players from enjoying the game.

If the aforementioned fixes don’t work, it’s a good idea to report the issue on the game’s Steam forums, as it could be a bug or a server hiccup that needs the developers’ attention.

Sons of the Forest is still in development and has been released under an “Early Access” badge on Steam. Hence, it’s inevitable for players to run into errors affecting certain popular game features, including multiplayer. While most issues can be easily tackled using workarounds, some require internal investigation.

