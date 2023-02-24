Sons of the Forest "Stuck on Loading Screen" error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Sons of the Forest is the latest entrant to the genre of survival games, and it has quickly risen to the top of the popularity charts. Players love what’s on offer from developers Endright Games Ltd, who have added a fresh twist to a genre that has seen a plethora of new entrants over the last few years.

While players have joined the latest bandwagon to try to escape the dangers, many have been thwarted from playing due to the loading screen getting stuck. Several reports from the community have stated that it’s a current issue that has been a nuisance for many.

What has amplified the problem is the lack of clarity as to what’s causing it. However, there are certain methods that players can try to ease the problem they have on their hands.

The methods mentioned below aren’t guaranteed solutions for Sons of the Forest getting stuck on the loading screen. However, they could potentially solve one or more causes that are triggering the issues in the first place. They could certainly be a difference-maker for some who don’t want to wait for a new patch.

Sons of the Forest has quickly garnered a lot of traction among the audience despite performance-related issues

Sons of the Forest is not the first instance where a newly released game has suffered from performance-related issues. It is yet to receive a major patch post launch, and hence players will have to try some makeshift procedures that could solve the issue of a stuck loading screen.

1) Updated graphics driver

One of the biggest issues could be created by outdated graphics drivers. The problem gets even bigger with recent releases, as some of them often require specialized support to run efficiently.

Whether Sons of the Forest has similar issues at the moment isn’t clear, and the developers haven’t made anything public yet either. However, ensuring that your graphics drivers are updated could be an important step. If not for anything else, an updated graphics card will run every game smoothly.

2) Install on SSD

This is only possible if you have an SSD in the first place, and if that has enough space. However, the faster loading times can sometimes solve the issue of Sons of the Forest getting stuck on the loading screen. Even if the error isn’t there, the game will run smoother and faster, improving performance.

3) Waiting for the game to respond

Assuming you have installed the game on an HDD, it can take some time for it to load. It could be possible that you think the game is stuck on the loading screen, but the process is still running in the background. Such instances are quite common for games after launch, and a bit of patience will help clarify whether the game is loading slowly or if it’s genuinely stuck.

4) Check the integrity of files

Some games can have broken files even when the installation says completed. A single missing file can also cause disruption when trying to run the title. Hence, the best thing to do is to check the integrity of the files once before launching Sons of the Forest. This will detect any missing files and redownload them automatically.

Aside from the steps mentioned above, there are a few basics you can try to run Sons of the Forest without any issues. Keeping any unwanted applications closed will allow your system to better manage RAM, ensuring less chances that your game will get stuck on the loading screen.

