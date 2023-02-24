How to find and obtain the Rebreather in Sons of the Forest

Developer Endnight Games finally released Sons of the Forest after a number of delays on February 23, 2023. The game features a hostile sandbox world that players have to explore to find a missing billionaire.

You will need many tools to explore this game's entire world. One of the primary ones you will need is the Rebreather, which lets you dive into the expansive waters around the island and explore it without running out of breath and drowning.

As important as it is, it is not available outright when you start the game. You will have to get to a certain location; once there, you will have to figure out how to locate it. This guide will tell you exactly where you must go and how to obtain the Rebreather in Sons of the Forest.

Guide to finding and obtaining the Rebreather in Sons of the Forest

The Rebreather can be found on the North side of the map, on the beach with a cave system. You must follow the coast on the North-West face of the beach until you encounter some yellow barrels scattered on the floor. Near this, there is a sealed entrance, which you have to break open using a weapon.

Once you have broken the entrance and entered the cave, you will realize that the cave is quite dark. Here, you have to hit "L" to bring out your lighter to increase visibility. From there, you have to keep heading straight through the cave until you see a light.

Follow that light until you reach it. Once you do, you will have to crouch as the ceiling in this part of the cave is quite low. After treading some distance, you will find a path that leads to some water. A few mutants will be nearby, roaming around near a second light source.

You can either choose to defeat them or sneak past them, as with many other enemies in Sons of the Forest. Once you have crossed them, you have to take a left and continue walking into the darkness. Keep going till you can turn right. Here on, the path continues forward before you enter a relatively open chamber where you will spot the third light source in this Sons of the Forest endeavor.

Inside this chamber, walk around the water's edge and head over to the light source. You will find The Rebreather on the ground here, which will get automatically equipped when you interact with it.

Things to remember about using the Rebreather in Sons of the Forest

Remember that the tool is equipped automatically, and you can use it right after you acquire it. When in use, you will see an Oxygen meter on the screen indicating how long you can safely stay underwater.

However, there is a catch. Oxygen tanks necessary to use the tool cannot yet be crafted in the game. This means you will have to depend on the limited supply available around the map, so use it judiciously instead of aimlessly diving underwater.

