How can you find drinking water in Sons of the Forest?

To survive in Sons of the Forest, you need drinking water. Endnight's recent title has players doing whatever it takes to stay alive in the wilderness, and it's not a game that will hold players' hands. How one will quench their thirst is not immediately clear, but it's easier than you think.

Not all water is potable, though. You shouldn't try drinking ocean water unless a desalinator becomes available in the game. For now, you'll want to explore in Sons of the Forest to get some quality drinking water. You also want to take some to carry in the canteen.

Where to go to find drinking water in Sons of the Forest

Sequel to The Forest, Sons of the Forest sees players trying to survive after a helicopter crash; thankfully, they aren't alone. It's easy to figure some things out in the game, though. After all, it's obvious that you need to eat meat or other things to stave off hunger.

Steps to find and drink water

Press M to Open GPS

Walk to the closest river

Make sure nothing is equipped in your hands

Press E to drink, and press twice to fill your thirst meter if you are low

If you want drinking water, that might be a little more confusing. The easiest way to find water is to open your GPS and look for rivers on the map. You'll locate one little way inland from the initial crash site. There are plenty of rivers that you can drink from, though, if you want to survive.

Get by the river, and press E to drink from the river. Drinking twice should completely fill up your thirst meter, but this is where players see problems. This issue is likely because they are holding a weapon, like a spear or a bow.

If you want to drink water, you cannot have anything in your hands. Building your tent near a river early in the game may be worthwhile, so you have ready access to the drinkable liquid.

Once you've built a base, you can also craft something essential. You can use a turtle shell to store some water, giving you access to a drink on the go.

Later in the game, you can use the 3D Printer to create a canteen. That way, you have access to drinking water while exploring deep in the forest. Even while you're out and about in Sons of the Forest, you can eat the white Yarrow flowers to help to quench your thirst.

Salmonberries also help but are not nearly as effective. However, if you want to get rid of your thirst, the best method is to seek the nearest body of drinking water and drink directly from the river until you have a way to store liquids in this survival horror game.

It's a simple matter of opening your GPS and looking for the closest body of water to drink from. These steps may influence your exploration in the early going of Sons of the Forest, so you don't risk dehydrating. Thankfully, with time, you'll be able to create items that will let you store water, but in the early game, you'll need to stick to the rivers.

Early access to Sons of the Forest is available nearly nine years after the original title, The Forest, launched. Players can play solo or co-op as they struggle to survive in the unforgiving wilderness.

