Steam Winter Sale 2022: 5 best deals on survival games

With the 2022 Steam Winter Sale in full swing, players are bound to wonder which games they should buy. One of the best genres of games to consider purchasing in this sale is survival titles.

In these games, players often scavenge for materials and progress along a set skill tree. This allows them to gain experience and unlock new items.

Steam @Steam



store.steampowered.com twitter.com/Steam/status/1… Steam @Steam Come one, come all, to the Steam Winter Sale - starting December 22nd, pick up discounts on thousands of games, vote in the Steam Awards, and earn badges and stickers!



Make a list and check it twice - the Winter Sale will be here in less than a week! Come one, come all, to the Steam Winter Sale - starting December 22nd, pick up discounts on thousands of games, vote in the Steam Awards, and earn badges and stickers!Make a list and check it twice - the Winter Sale will be here in less than a week! https://t.co/hVE0u8PDxv The Winter Sale is now live! Dashing through the snow from now until January 5th, we have games galore, Steam Awards voting, and new badges and stickers - what will you cross off your list? The Winter Sale is now live! Dashing through the snow from now until January 5th, we have games galore, Steam Awards voting, and new badges and stickers - what will you cross off your list?store.steampowered.com twitter.com/Steam/status/1…

Multiplayer and co-op survival games often force players to work together for the benefit of the team. However, the downside of playing in a team is that resources may run dry at some point

Listed below are some of the best Steam Winter Sale survival game deals players need to check out.

ARK: Survival Evolved, Don't Starve Together, and 3 other survival games to check out in Steam Winter Sale 2022

1) The Forest ($4.59)

The Forest offers one of the best survival experiences out there. Players are taken on quite the rollercoaster ride as they start the game with a plane crash. They are then stranded on an island as the protagonist’s son, Timmy, gets snatched by an unknown figure just as he passes out.

While the player’s primary objective is to find Timmy, they’re introduced to many survival mechanics that include managing hunger, thirst, infections, wounds, weight, and elemental degradation (i.e., being too hot or cold).

In addition, a number of crafting recipes lie at a player’s disposal. These crafting recipes can help one survive attacks from the cannibalistic inhabitants of the island and the hoard of mysterious mutants that roam unchecked. Players are advised to make a base as soon as possible and make use of the “nighty skipping” option.

The Forest is available at a 77% discount during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

2) ARK: Survival Evolved ($4.99)

ARK: Survival Evolved is a 2017 open-world survival game that spawns players on a large island infested with dinosaurs and other dangerous creatures. Players are notoriously underpowered for the first few days within the game. They are advised to collect resources and find shelter as soon as possible.

One feature of ARK: Survival Evolved that can provide some comfort to beginners is that not all the animals in the game are hostile. Many are neutral towards players but can attack if and when provoked. However, some are passive, with players having the option to tame and even mount them for long-distance travel.

Many players delve into ARK: Survival Evolved by making private servers with friends. Meanwhile, others play on public servers that often bring them face-to-face with other gamers. These encounters may or may not end up in the player’s favor, so caution should be practiced at every chance possible.

ARK: Survival Evolved is available at a 75% discount during the 2022 Steam Winter Sale.

3) Subnautica ($10.19)

Subnautica is a game that allows people to face their fear of open water. Players start the game by crash-landing on an alien planet that is mostly composed of water. They must then delve into the ocean and look for resources to survive while using a small life pod for shelter. The goal is to leave the planet by any means necessary.

While exploring, players must be wary of hostile alien lifeforms, many of which can be found in the Safe Shallow biome, where one lands at the beginning of the game.

As Subnautica progresses, players can craft increasingly powerful weaponry and effective equipment, allowing them to explore further and deeper with each session.

Subnatica is available at a 66% discount during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

4) Don't Starve Together ($5.09)

Don’t Starve Together is the co-op version of the popular hardcore survival game Don’t Starve. Players can join up to five of their friends on an online server. However, one must remember that more players means less loot for everyone. With most types of valuable loot already rare commodities in the game, playing multiplayer or co-op can get challenging really fast.

Players can craft a ton of different items in Don't Starve Together. This includes everything, from basics like campfires, fences, chests, bags, and torches to science machines, magic weapons, and more.

One of the most important things players should remember is that getting near a light source after dark is an absolute necessity. This is because monsters can come out and kill them as soon as the screen goes pitch black.

Players can get Don’t Starve Together at a discount of 66% during the Steam Winter Sale right now.

5) Terraria ($4.99)

Many refer to Terraria as a 2D version of Minecraft. However, once players spawn into the game, they may have a change of heart quite quickly. While not as difficult as Don't Starve Together, this is still a formidable game to conquer.

Up to eight players can play in a single Terraria lobby, and that’s pretty good in classic mode. However, the game’s expert and master modes can be challenging even with eight players.

Multiple boss fights, non-stop waves of enemies, and poisonous elements like the Corruption or Crimson make Terraria one of the toughest but most rewarding survival games ever.

Terraria is available at a discount of 50% during the Steam Winter Sale.

The Steam Winter sale is an annual sale that arrives a few weeks after Black Friday. Players who are unable to access the store and make purchases during Black Friday can use the Winter Sale to their advantage and buy a ton of games at great discounts.

Poll : 0 votes