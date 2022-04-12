Subnautica developer is making another game in the franchise

Subnautica is two games strong now, and it appears that a third entry may join the list sooner than anticipated. Since the release of Below Zero, there has been radio silence on the next possible entry to the franchise. However, some recent job listings have changed that.

The developer behind the underwater survival games, Unknown Worlds Entertainment, made an official call for new positions as they get ready for the next installment in the series. Based on the senior listings available for anyone to see, production could be ramping up within the studio.

Unknown Worlds announces new job listings for the next Subnautica game

Unknown Worlds @UnknownWorlds



Come and join our fully remote studio and let's make great games together. Check out the full job description here unknownworlds.com/jobs/#16493442… We're seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe! 🖊️Come and join our fully remote studio and let's make great games together. Check out the full job description here We're seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe! 🖊️🌌Come and join our fully remote studio and let's make great games together. Check out the full job description here 🔽 unknownworlds.com/jobs/#16493442…

The news about the upcoming Subnautica game was made public by the Unknown Worlds Twitter account. Their tweet announced that they are looking to fill more positions for the next game within the ongoing franchise.

While it may not have been an elaborate announcement, this tweet confirms that the franchise will continue beyond the Below Zero game.

We're seeking a Senior Narrative Designer to work with us to help shape the next game in the Subnautica universe! Come and join our fully remote studio and let's make great games together.

Senior Narrative Designer was just the first of the few job listings in the link. However, they seem to be in the lead or senior positions, which is another hint towards production ramping up for the game.

Other positions included Quality Assurance Lead, Graphics Engineer, Senior 3D Environment Artist, Senior Systems Programmer, and a Senior Technical Artist.

Of course, each of these positions has quite a few requirements, and any game developers out there will want to give the complete list a quick run down. All of the available spots can be found on their Unknown Worlds website.

Additional Senior Narrative Designer details for the next Subnautica

Full details about the next game are sparse, but position details for jobs such as the Senior Narrative Designer reveal a bit about the upcoming game. In the description, there is a mention of a brand new science fiction world full of new life and inhabitants. It will be on the narrative designer to flesh all of that out.

On top of the mention of a brand new setting, there was confirmation that the game is in early development, which explains the senior and lead positions. Hopefully, more information will be revealed about the upcoming Subnautica in the coming months.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar