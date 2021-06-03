Subnautica: Below Zero — How to get Kyanite

Kyanite is one of many raw materials players will need to discover in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Every resource in the action-adventure game is important. Crafting tools and equipment, upgrading those same tools, and completing a spectacular base is a huge part of Subnautica: Below Zero.

Kyanite is useful in terms of upgrading for the most part. While it isn't a necessary component of a laundry list of blueprints, the blueprints that do require it are some of the most vital in the game.

How to find Kyanite in Subnautica: Below Zero

Kyanite is recognizable by its blue color and angular shape. This gemstone is easy to spot when swimming in the depths of Subnautica: Below Zero. This is especially true due to its appearance in only a couple locations.

Kyanite can be found in Crystal Caves and Fabricator Caverns Biomes. In Crystal Caves, sub-Biomes such as Main Crystal Caves and Crystal Castle are where it can be located.

Large resource deposits found in those Biomes are a player's best bet in terms of gathering a plentiful amount of Kyanite. It can also be found sticking out of the seabed in its home Biomes.

YouTube HylianMom has put together a great video guide, showing Subnautica: Below Zero players exactly how to find Kyanite. The journey can be a bit treacherous, but this guide certainly makes it less so.

Players should take their Seatruck from the Delta Island dock and head east. The video leads players through Purple Vents into the Deep Purple Vents and finally to the entrance of Crystal Caves.

Players must be mindful of the handful of Leviathans that patrol the area if a deeper journey is required to gather more Kyanite. Otherwise, five should do the trick for the Fabricator and Modification Station blueprints.

Subnautica: Below Zero players can use the Kyanite obtained to craft the Prawn Suit Thermal Reactor and create the upgrades Seatruck Depth Upgrade MK3 and Prawn Suit Depth Module MK2.

