Subnautica: Below Zero — How to get the Stasis Rifle

The Stasis Rifle is one of the many pieces of content cut from Subnautica: Below Zero.

There is no way to organically find the Stasis Rifle in the game. Players can still get their hands on it in another way, however. It should just be done at their own discretion.

Forcing a Stasis Rifle into the game can be fairly useful. This is especially for those Subnautica: Below Zero players that are in a hurry and don't want to deal with a horde of dangerous fauna.

How to get the Stasis Rifle in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

While the Stasis Rifle was a very popular tool in the original Subnautica, it was cut from Subnautica: Below Zero. Early builds of Below Zero had fragments located in Thermal Spires and Twisty Bridges.

However, it was removed at a later date for unknown reasons. Players can still obtain it by other means in order to freeze physical objects in place, such as some of the creatures that may cause harm.

Subnautica: Below Zero players can access the Stasis Rifle by using console commands. Just enter the console, type "item stasisrifle" without the quotations, and enter the command.

The rifle will be added to the player's inventory at that point. The textures for the Stasis Rifle were removed from the game, but it can still be used to freeze objects and creatures. That makes for some easy Leviathan killing.

How to access Subnautica: Below Zero console

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

On PC, the console is an optional feature that can be disabled by default. To access the console, press F3 and uncheck the "Disable Console" box. Once enabled, press Enter or whichever button is mapped to the console on the keyboard.

The input box for console commands on console systems is slightly different. Subnautica: Below Zero players on the Xbox need to press LB + A + RB simultaneously.

Players on the PlayStation must press L1 + X + R1 at the same time. Those on the Switch need to press A + L + R. This is a way to obtain various items in Subnautica: Below Zero, such as the Stasis Rifle, and to change other features of the game.