Subnautica: Below Zero: Where to find Lead

Lead is one of several raw materials that players need to harvest in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Lead may be one of the most important resources in all of Subnautica: Below Zero. It is used to craft so many items, tools, and equipment. Overall, players need around 30 pieces of Lead for all of its uses.

That makes knowing where to find Lead in this action-adventure survival game all the more important. Its usefulness requires an understanding of where to gather it, so players are not lost when the time comes.

Where to find Lead in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

There are plenty of Biomes where Subnautica: Below Zero players can find Lead. The raw material is most often acquired from Galena Outcrops in those Biomes but can also be obtained from Sea Monkeys.

The following Biomes are where Lead can be located:

Crystal Caves

Main Crystal Caves

East Arctic

Glacial Connection

Lilypad Islands

Main Lilypad Islands

Shallow Twisty Bridges

Thermal Spires

Thermal Spires Caves

Twisty Bridges

Travel to one of the above Biomes and be on the look out for Galena Outcrops. This Harvesting Node may also contain Titanium, so not every single one will provide Lead.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

There is a 50% chance that lead will be dropped from the Galena Outcrop in Subnautica: Below Zero. That means the other 50% of the time, Titanium will be harvested instead.

After acquiring enough Lead, it can be used to craft the following items in the Fabricator:

Enameled Glass

Reactor Rod

Test Override Module

Using the Habitat Builder, Lead is needed to craft:

Foundation

Wall-Mounted Foundation

Moonpool

Nuclear Reactor

Modification Station

Lastly, Lead is needed in the Subnautica: Below Zero Mobile Vehicle Bay to create:

Prawn Suit

Seatruck

Seatruck Storage Module

Seatruck Sleeper Module

Seatruck Fabricator Module

Seatruck Docking Module

Lead is an abundant item in Subnautica: Below Zero. The only downside is the sheer amount that is needed in order to craft everything that requires it within the game.