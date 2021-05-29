Subnautica: Below Zero: Where to find Lead

Lead is one of several raw materials that players need to harvest in Subnautica: Below Zero.
Lead may be one of the most important resources in all of Subnautica: Below Zero. It is used to craft so many items, tools, and equipment. Overall, players need around 30 pieces of Lead for all of its uses.
That makes knowing where to find Lead in this action-adventure survival game all the more important. Its usefulness requires an understanding of where to gather it, so players are not lost when the time comes.
Where to find Lead in Subnautica: Below Zero
There are plenty of Biomes where Subnautica: Below Zero players can find Lead. The raw material is most often acquired from Galena Outcrops in those Biomes but can also be obtained from Sea Monkeys.
The following Biomes are where Lead can be located:
- Crystal Caves
- Main Crystal Caves
- East Arctic
- Glacial Connection
- Lilypad Islands
- Main Lilypad Islands
- Shallow Twisty Bridges
- Thermal Spires
- Thermal Spires Caves
- Twisty Bridges
Travel to one of the above Biomes and be on the look out for Galena Outcrops. This Harvesting Node may also contain Titanium, so not every single one will provide Lead.
There is a 50% chance that lead will be dropped from the Galena Outcrop in Subnautica: Below Zero. That means the other 50% of the time, Titanium will be harvested instead.
After acquiring enough Lead, it can be used to craft the following items in the Fabricator:
- Enameled Glass
- Reactor Rod
- Test Override Module
Using the Habitat Builder, Lead is needed to craft:
- Foundation
- Wall-Mounted Foundation
- Moonpool
- Nuclear Reactor
- Modification Station
Lastly, Lead is needed in the Subnautica: Below Zero Mobile Vehicle Bay to create:
- Prawn Suit
- Seatruck
- Seatruck Storage Module
- Seatruck Sleeper Module
- Seatruck Fabricator Module
- Seatruck Docking Module
Lead is an abundant item in Subnautica: Below Zero. The only downside is the sheer amount that is needed in order to craft everything that requires it within the game.