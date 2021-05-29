Subnautica: Below Zero — Where to find Crystalline Sulfur

Crystalline Sulfur is an important raw material players need to find in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Crystalline Sulfur functions as an oxidant and reducing agent in the game. There are a handful of places to find it within the world of Subnautica: Below Zero. Players just need to be aware of any danger in those areas.

The material is incredibly useful, with six Fabricator recipes requiring it for crafting and upgrading. This makes knowing how to find it even more vital, because just one will not do the trick.

Where to find Crystalline Sulfur in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

There are several Biomes and locations in Subnautica: Below where players can find Crystalline Sulfur:

Arctic Kelp Caves

Crystal Caves

Crystal Castle

Delta Island

Deep Purple Vents

Purple Vents

Twisty Bridges

Crystalline Sulfur can be found within Sulfur Plants. This can be done only after the residing Crashfish has exited the Sulfur Plant. In Delta Islands, it can be found in thermal pools and on the cave walls.

Like many other resources in Subnautica: Below Zero, Crystalline Sulfur can also be acquired from Sea Monkeys. They often have resources available to give to players.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Delta Island is probably the player's best bet to obtain an abundance of Crystalline Sulfur. Not only do thermal pools warm up the player, preventing them from freezing to death, but the material can also be found around them.

Plenty can be found on the cave walls as well. That makes Delta Island almost a one-stop shop for those in search of Crystalline Sulfur during their Subnautica: Below Zero playthrough.

After enough is gathered, it can be used to craft several items in the Fabricator. Those items are the Repair Tool, the Flare, the Laser Cutter, the Prawn Suit Jump Jet Upgrade, Gas Torpedo, and the Seatruck Afterburner Upgrade.

YouTuber Chemical Apes put together a wonderful guide, showing exactly where to find Crystalline Sulfer. He takes players on a journey to the safest location that has a ton of the material to harvest.