Subnautica: Below Zero — Where is the entrance to the Koppa Mining Site?

The Koppa Mining Site is one of the most notable Biomes in Subnautica: Below Zero.

This location is an underwater Biome located beneath the Delta Island. It can be a bit tricky to navigate for players venturing out for the first time. Finding the entrance is the easy part.

The Koppa Mining Site itself is a rocky cave system filled with man-made shafts mined out by the Alterra Corporation. Subnautica: Below Zero players can find loads of goodies here.

How to find the entrance to the Koppa Mining Site in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The Koppa Mining Site has a ton of resources that will help Subnautica: Below Zero players progress. To find the location in general, players will need to craft a Rebreather.

Parts of the Koppa Mining Site are over 200 meters below sea level, making oxygen conservation an important aspect of the journey. Without a Rebreather, players would never make it.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

To find the Koppa Mining Site, players must start at the drop pod. Look South on the compass and move two marks to the East. This is the direction of the Delta Station Dock. Head that way until the Dock is located.

Once the Dock is reached, turn a bit to the Southwest, which will be to the right. Stay close to the island before going too deep. There will be a very sudden drop off that leads far underwater.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The Subnautica: Below Zero Seatruck and Seaglide will make for a good combination to reach the Koppa Mining Site entrance and then explore the site.

Just follow the steep drop all the way down. This leads directly to the Koppa Mining Site. Players will know they have arrived when gargo boxes, fencing, and lights guiding the path begin to appear.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

There is a double door that signifies the entrance to this Subnautica: Below Zero location. Head through, and the Koppa Mining Site can be fully explored with a Laser Cutter to open even more paths.