5 Best Budget-Friendly SSDs 

Multiple manufacturers are launching budget SSDs. This allows more gamers to increase their system storage by leaps without spending a ton of money on the latest silicon.

Multiple leading storage manufacturers, including Western Digital, Silicon Power, Crucial, Team Group, and more are coming up with new entries that rewrite the definition of value.

Thus, now is the best time to snag one of the leading storage devices on the market. In this list, we have compiled the best storage device options to make it easier for gamers to spot the options best tailored to their use case.

A guide to purchasing the best budget-friendly SSDs

5) Western Digital Green 1 TB SATA internal SSD ($59.99)

The Western Digital Green 1 TB SATA (Image via Newegg)

Western Digital is one of the leading manufacturers in the storage space. Their Green series is meant to be a budget low-power consuming alternative to the more extreme Blue and Black series.

Thus, it is no surprise that the 1 TB variant of the drive is among the cheapest options in the market. This drive performs well and keeps up pretty well when compared to other options on the market. The SSD packs 540 MB/s and 430 MB/s read and write speeds, respectively.

Most gamers can opt for the WD Green storage drive and call it a day.

4) Solidigm P41 Plus Series 1TB PCIe M.2 Gen 3 x4 SSD ($59.99)

The Solidigm P41 Plus Series 1TB PCIe M.2 Gen 3 x4 (Image via Newegg)

Many readers might not have heard about Solidigm. The company bought out Intel's storage device department and the P41 series was their first launch in the consumer SSD market.

Thus, it is safe to assume that the P41 Plus series is a rehashed Intel Optane drive. Being a budget option, it is based on the PCIe Gen 3 interface. It packs 4125 MB/s and 2950 MB/s read and write speeds, respectively.

On a budget, it is one of the best solid-state drives to opt for.

3) Silicon Power 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 2280 TLC SSD ($63.38)

The Silicon Power 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 2280 (Image via Newegg)

The Silicon Power 1TB NVMe is based on the PCIe Gen 3 form factor. It packs a high-quality Phison E12 controller. It packs DDR4 DRAM and costs just $0.06 per GB, making it one of the best budget storage devices to opt for.

It comes with read and write speeds of 3,400MB/s and 3,000MB/s, respectively. This makes it one of the fastest Gen 3 storage devices available, albeit slightly slower than the Solidigm option listed above.

2) Team Group MP33 M.2 2280 1TB PCIe Gen 3 x4 SSD ($64.99)

The Team Group MP33 M.2 2280 1TB PCIe Gen 3 x4 (Image via Newegg)

Team Group has been making some high-quality storage devices over the past couple of years. Based on the PCIe Gen 3 interface, the MP33 is one of the slowest NVMe storage devices on this list. It reads and writes at 1,800 Mbps and 1,500 Mbps, respectively.

It is powered by the Micron 96L TLC controller and it is DRAM-less. This makes it one of the lowest-quality budget-friendly storage devices available.

However, the Team Group MP33 is very budget-friendly. It is backed by a five-year-long warranty. But it is much faster than any SATA storage device available.

1) Crucial BX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA internal SSD ($69.99)

The Crucial BX500 1TB 3D NAND SATA (Image via Newegg)

The Crucial BX500 is a budget SATA storage device offered by the storage manufacturer. This device is a DRAM-less storage device similar to the Team Group solid-state drive mentioned above.

The drive is controlled by the Silicon Motion SM2259XT. This solid-state storage device is a low-performing option, but it has currently been discontinued from its $114 MSRP to just $70, making it a good option to opt for.

