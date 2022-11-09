Top 5 NVMe SSD Black Friday deals for your gaming PC

Black Friday deals have taken over the internet in the last week. Several major online retail stores have listed a variety of products at great prices. This makes November one of the best months to juice up a gaming rig before studios begin releasing games during the holiday season.

The list of discounted products extensively includes SSDs, a section that often boasts the best deals in all categories. Thanks to the Black Friday sales, users can expect to save anywhere between a few bucks to almost 50% on SSD purchases.

Considering the sheer number of relevant products listed online, finding the best deals can be a difficult task. Hence, this list was put together after scouring the internet for hours. It is aimed at helping gamers check out the best available deals and save money on their latest tech purchases.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

A guide to the best NVMe SSD deals available this Black Friday

5) Inland QN322 1 TB PCIe Gen 3 SSD ($59.49)

The Inland QN322 1 TB PCIe Gen 3 SSD (Image via Amazon)

The Inland QN322 1 TB PCIe Gen 3 SSD is a budget option for users looking to spend no more than $60. In late 2022, 1 TB is a fair amount of storage that users should consider for a gaming PC. 2 TB would provide them with enough real estate to store most modern AAA games.

This SSD comes with sequential read speeds of 2,200 MBps and write speeds of 1,600 MBps. Its random 4K reading speed is 120K IOPs with a write speed of 280K IOPS. This SSD packs high-quality internals and comes with a Phison memory controller.

The currently ongoing $10 promo on the Inland QN322 makes it a solid option to consider for this Black Friday sale. Based on its price and specs, this SSD is a solid option for budget gaming rigs.

4) Crucial P2 1 TB NVMe Gen 3 SSD ($65)

The Crucial P2 NVMe SSD (Image via Clarion Computers)

The Crucial P2 is a high-performance Gen 3 SSD. Like the Inland SSD listed above, this product also comes with a high-quality Phison memory controller and Micron memory chips. It boasts read speeds of 2400 MBps and write speeds of 1800 MBps.

Based on their requirements, interested users can either opt for a 250 GB, 500 GB, or 2 TB variant of the Crucial P2. Fortunately, all of these options utilize the PCIe Gen 3 interface as well.

3) Crucial P3 NVMe SSD ($73 for Gen 3, $79 for Gen 4)

The Crucial P3 NVMe SSD (Image via Crucial)

The Crucial P3 is a high-performance NVMe SSD that's currently discounted on Amazon. Presently, the PCIe Gen 3 version of the SSD has dropped from $83 to $73.

Interestingly, users can save even more money by opting for its Gen 4 variant. While it was originally priced at $94, users can now pick it up for $79 in the ongoing Black Friday sale on Amazon.

The Gen 3 variant of the Crucial P3 has sequential read speeds of 3,500 MBps and writing speeds of up to 3,000 MBps. In comparison, the Gen 4 version is much faster as it can read at up to 5,000 MBps and write at up to 3,600 MBps.

2) Intel 670p 2 TB NVMe SSD ($119)

The Intel 670p 2 TB NVMe SSD (Image via Intel)

The Intel 670p SSD is a high-end option for enterprise users. However, gamers who are looking for a cost-effective mass storage option can also pick up this SSD. The 2 TB version of this price has been discounted by a whopping $50. During the ongoing Black Friday sale, this Intel drive is available for $119 on Newegg.

Being a Gen 3 SSD, the Intel 670p comes with sequential reading speeds of up to 3,500 MBps and sequential write speeds of up to 2,500 MBps.

1) Solidigm P41 Plus 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD ($129)

The Solidigm P41 Plus Series 2 TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD (Image via Deal Targets)

The Solidigm P41 Plus Series 2 TB SSD is available for a stellar deal this Black Friday. It is a Gen 4 SSD and comes with 2 TB of storage. The Solidigm P41 is the next-gen version of the 670p SSD listed above as the company purchased Intel's SSD division.

Solidigm @solidigm The word is out!! Solidigm's first branded product, the P41 Plus SSD is here! Check it out in person only at #FMS2022 booth 509. The word is out!! Solidigm's first branded product, the P41 Plus SSD is here! Check it out in person only at #FMS2022 booth 509. https://t.co/zWiGyc5iax

The M.2 Gen 4 SSD has sequential read speeds of up to 4,125 MBps and write speeds of up to 2,950 MBps. Presently, it can be purchased for a discount at $129 in Newegg's ongoing Black Friday sale.

Poll : 0 votes