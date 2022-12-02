10 reasons why you should upgrade to Windows 11 now

With the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft released an improved operating system that solved a number of issues that had been irking users for many years. This OS is packed to the brim with new features, improved performance, and great usability. As a passionate tech enthusiast, you may be wondering whether upgrading to Windows 11 is the right choice.

This blog article will provide 10 reasons why tech enthusiasts should upgrade to Windows 11 right away. From improved performance and features that make multitasking easier to a modernized UI and enhanced security, this article will discuss why upgrading to Windows 11 is the best option for tech enthusiasts.

Note: The views present in this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Windows 10 vs Windows 11: Why should you upgrade now?

It's time to upgrade to Windows 11! With its exciting new features, advanced security systems, and improved performance, the lastest OS is the perfect choice for enthusiasts who want to get the very best the tech world has to offer.

If you're still using Windows 10, you might be missing out on some important security updates and features. Windows 11 is the latest version of Microsoft's operating system, and it comes with a number of improvements over its predecessor. Here are just a few reasons why you should upgrade to the latest OS.

1) Better included apps

Windows 11 has superior apps than Windows 10. The experience of watching movies and listening to music and podcasts has been enhanced by a brand-new media player. Additionally, Clipchamp, a straightforward template-based PWA video editor that is ideal for small businesses producing films for marketing and promotion, has been made available to Windows 11 users.

The Windows 11 Clock app deserves special mention for the useful new Focus Sessions feature, which promotes attention when working on tasks. A surprisingly capable video editor is also available in the Photos app, which includes several features that are not included even in Clipchamp. Additionally, updates have been made to the Calculator, Paint, and Notepad applications.

2) Improved UI

Windows 11 features an all-new user interface that's been designed from the ground up to be more user-friendly and intuitive. Gone are the days of fiddly menus and confusing controls — with the new OS, everything is just a few clicks away.

When friends show off their sleek Chrome OS and macOS UI, PC users will no longer have to hang their heads in shame. With the exception of the sporadic outdated Control Panel dialog window, Windows 11 is every bit as sleek.

Sorry, Apple, but the design is touch-friendly with rounded window corners and a Taskbar that isn't too big. Basically, it looks nicer. The subtle and enticing sounds of the new system should not be overlooked either.

3) Better screenshot capabilities

The options for taking screenshots in Windows 11 are constantly improving. Microsoft has improved the antiquated Snipping Tool, which competes with the superior Snip & Sketch program and is accessed by pressing the Windows Key-Shift-S combination. You can choose between open windows, the entire desktop, or rectangular or freehand sections using the Snipping Tool.

A mini-editor for cropping and annotation then appears. The screenshot tool also has a built-in option for storing and sharing as well as a delay timer. You can still save a screen image file to the clipboard or OneDrive by using the time-tested PrtSc key.

4) Optimum usage of widgets

While widgets in Windows 11 are more customizable, the News and Interests panel in Windows 10 only shows up when you hover your mouse over the icon in the taskbar. Additionally, it will eventually support information widgets from third parties too.

The News, Weather, Sports, Traffic, Family Safety, Stock Prices, Outlook Calendar, To-Do List, and One Drive Images are just a few of the first-party widgets that are really helpful. Topics and news sources can be changed in your news stream. Additionally, Microsoft has shown off a new feature for the Widget panel that enables full-screen viewing.

5) Advanced security

Windows 11 comes with a range of advanced security features that help protect users' data and privacy. From biometric authentication to secure booting, it has everything users need.

This operating system is extremely secure. The demand for a secure processor, known as a Trusted Platform Module, is largely responsible for that. (Despite the greater security, many Windows commentators were upset by this new requirement because it meant some older PCs wouldn't be able to run the new OS.)

Microsoft claims that "secured-core PCs are twice as immune to virus attacks."

6) Better battery life

Windows 11 features a number of improvements that help extend battery life, including a new power-saving mode and support for low-power CPUs. These improvements mean that users will be able to get more out of their laptops and tablets when using this operating system. This also means that it will reduce your electricity bills to some extent.

7) Option to run Android apps

With the release of Windows 11, the ability to natively run Android apps on the computer has raised a lot of discussion. However, there are some restrictions on the ability. Only the Amazon App Store and sideloading are available for app installation, Google Play is not one of them.

Check out this article to see how the usability of Android applications on Windows can bridge the gap left by native applications. There are a few approved apps, and you need an Amazon account. Overall, the Phone Link application, which allows you to view and utilize any apps on a nearby Android phone, is much more beneficial.

8) Improved gaming experience

Windows 11 comes with a number of features that improve the gaming experience, including support for high-resolution displays, 4K gaming, and Vulkan API. These features make this OS the perfect choice for players who want the very best gaming experience.

When using the high dynamic range (HDR) color option on a suitable display, it gets two benefits. The Windows Game Bar allows you to toggle it on or off, and a new Auto HDR option will save you even that much bother.

The new DirectStorage feature allows games to load straight into visual memory and skip the CPU for substantially faster game loading times, and thus is another boost for gaming.

9) Improved usability of multiple desktops

Windows 11 comes with a variety of new apps and software that make it even more useful and fun to use. The OS' improved docking behavior makes it easier to use a large external display.

Instead of clogging smaller screens with app windows when you disconnect, the OS now remembers window placements on the linked monitor and minimizes them. Redesigned capabilities for multiple desktops include the option to use different backgrounds on each desktop and a new desktop switching interface.

10) Improved tablet mode

The classic tablet mode in Windows 10 transforms your computer into a full-screen Start menu environment. This was eliminated in Windows 11. Instead, the latest OS operates more like an iPad, where objects are more responsive to touch when you convert to tablet mode. It features brand-new gestures for operating the OS' Start menu, dismissing windows, and more.

Additionally, Windows 11 adds enhanced pen capabilities. Although it adds support for up to four app shortcuts using your pen, Whiteboard is still available for collaborative visual work.

It also improves speech navigation, enabling you to use your voice to perform just about everything you would need, including opening programs, entering keyboard and mouse inputs, controlling the operating system, and more. In essence, it enables voice control of the OS in its entirety.

Concluding thoughts

While Windows has certainly come a long way since its early days, it’s still far from perfect. With that being said, there are still plenty of reasons to upgrade to the latest version, especially if you’re a power-user or enthusiast.

It is important to keep your operating system up to date to avoid security vulnerabilities. The latest OS offers a number of security improvements over previous versions of Windows, so upgrading now is a good idea.

