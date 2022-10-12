How to boot Ubuntu Linux OS?

Ubuntu is considered one of the most popular Linux-based operating systems designed for common platforms, namely PCs and network servers. It's a versatile option for tech-savvy geeks looking for a secure and heavily personalizable operating system on their devices.

While it may not be a practical choice for some, Ubuntu is a great distro for programmers and is slowly growing in popularity among everyday users who are concerned about privacy and security. With Steam Deck's introduction, gaming on Linux is also becoming a notion.

The best thing about the free-to-use Linux-based OS is the easy setup process. The boot process is simple and similar to that of Windows: one has to download an image from the official website, create a bootable USB drive, and boot from it to start the installation process. This article will elaborate further on the process of booting Ubuntu Linux OS on your PC.

Here's how one boot Ubuntu Linux OS on their PC

First, one should download an image from the official website. You can download the 22.04.1 LTS from here. Next, keep a flash drive (minimum 8GB and recommended 16GB in storage size) handy. Then, follow the instructions below to create a bootable drive and boot the OS to your system:

To create a bootable USB stick, download the balenaEtcher software (officially recommended) on your PC. You can also use similar flashing software to do the trick. With balenaEtcher on your PC, select the downloaded image, followed by the flash drive, and then choose to 'Flash'. The software will complete the process and make your flash drive ready for the next step. Insert the bootable USB flash drive into the PC where you want to install the OS. Restart the PC and it should automatically detect the bootable drive. If not, press the key to bring up the boot menu when your PC is restarting. Common keys to bring up the boot screen include F12, F10, ESC, and F2. You'll now see the welcome screen with the options to Install or Try Ubuntu. Choose Install to proceed with installing the OS alongside or instead of the existing one. Choose a keyboard layout and then click on Continue. Next, you'll be asked to choose between Normal installation and Minimal installation options. If you don't want a collection of Linux apps or don't have abundant storage, minimal installation is the way to go. Otherwise, choose normal installation to get access to utilities, office software, games and media players. Choose to Erase disk and install Ubuntu to install the operating system. However, this option will remove the existing operating system and saved data. If you have an operating system on your PC already, the setup will offer options to install the new OS alongside the existing one. Click Install when ready. You'll now get an optional prompt to enable encryption. Choose Advanced features… > Use LVM with the new Ubuntu installation > Encrypt the new Ubuntu installation for security to enable encryption. Note that you'll need to create a security key in the next step if you enable encryption. Keep a note of your security key as you'll need it later. Next, choose your location and create login details. That's it - sit back and let the OS install in the background.

The aforementioned steps will get your PC fired up with Ubuntu's open source power in no time. Make sure to complete the available updates after the clean install to enjoy a smoother experience.

