Steam Deck is now selling without reservations, here is how to get one

Steam Deck, Valve Corporation's handheld gaming device, is now available for players without reservation. The hybrid console's launch did not go smoothly, to say the least, with players having to wait in lengthy queues to finally get their hands on the device.

Since the pre-orders for the device went live, Valve has been using a reservation system, allowing players a chance to place an order after paying a small, deductible sum, while still being stuck in long reservation queues.

In the last few months, the wait between the final two steps of placing an order for the device was upwards of several months, which proved highly discouraging for many players. However, only recently, Valve announced that production of the Steam Deck has ramped up exponentially, which will now allow players to finally get their hands on the handheld PC without having to go through the hoops of the reservation.

Players will now be able to purchase Steam Deck without reservations

After almost 15 years of Steam Deck reservations going live, Valve's handheld gaming device is finally available for purchase without the reservation hoops. Anyone interested in Valve's amazing handheld device can easily place their order without having to wait for an invitation to purchase it.

Steam Deck is available in three different versions, including the $399 64GB model, the $429 256GB model, and the super expensive $649 512GB model, with each version having their own storage amount and other slight alterations to justify the higher price cap. Interested gamers can place their orders either via Steam or the official Steam Deck website.

Along with the device, Valve has also announced a new docking station for the Steam Deck, which comes at a hefty price of $89. It adds ports for players to make use of, and help players set up their PC gaming handheld to experience games on bigger screens – a feature that could push the small handheld device to its brink for big AAA experiences but should be feasible for small indie games.

Steam Deck's docking station is, much like the dock for the Nintendo Switch, a wired box that can be either used as a way to charge the device while also managing the cables, or as a means to connect it to a television or a monitor to play games on a bigger display.

The docking station measures 117mm x 29mm x 50.5mm and comes with a molded rubber seat to safely rest the handheld device. As for the ports, the dock includes one DisplayPort 1.4 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, plus three USB-A 3.1 ports. It also features a gigabit ethernet port capable of high-speed internet bandwidth and is shipped with the same 1.5m PSU bundled with the handheld device itself.

Much like the Steam Deck itself, the docking station currently has an estimated delivery time of one to two weeks, which should be enough to encourage any potential gamer to finally grab the handheld and enjoy games from their Steam library on-the-go.

